Owners looking to transform former Lotus Nightclub building

The facility could be used for a rehabilitation centre, says ownership group representative

The former Lotus Nightclub building in downtown Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The building that used to house the infamous Lotus Nightclub in Red Deer is getting a makeover.

Lotus Nightclub officially closed in April and a new Christian ownership group is currently deciding what to do with the facility, which is located at 4618 50 Ave.

Wes Giesbrecht, ownership group representative and Century 21 Realtor, said regardless of what the facility is used for, it’s going to be a “community-driven hope centre for Red Deer.”

“Things are kind of pointing towards a recovery facility of some nature,” Giesbrecht said. “Whether it’s … a centre people can go to for rehabilitation or a youth centre – we’re not 100 per cent sure yet.”

Despite not knowing what the building will be used for, some work has already begun inside.

“There were three or four days of pressure washing everything you could imagine and it has a new coat of paint, so it’s a light blue and not black anymore. But again the rest depends on the direction for this building,” said Giesbrecht.

Giesbrecht said the goal is to develop a more clear direction over the next three to six months. There have already been a few events booked at the facility for prayers and worship time, he added.

“We’re using those times to gather the faith community to see where this thing can go,” he said.

Giesbrecht said the location is a perfect place to inject hope into Red Deer.

“If you Google Lotus you can see stabbings, you can see shootings … and things like that where there’s no hope. So this is the ideal location to start sparking hope,” he said.



