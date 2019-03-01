File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Shares in Parkland Fuel Corp. rose by as much as 5.5 per cent after Canada’s largest independent fuel marketer reported strong fourth-quarter results driven by higher refining profit margins. The Calgary-based company that sells fuel through brands including FasGas, Esso and Chevron is reporting net earnings of $77 million in the last three months of 2018, up from $49 million in the year-earlier period.

Parkland Fuel CEO links Alberta oil curtailments to lower refinery margins

CALGARY — Favorable oil refining margins came to an abrupt end for Parkland Fuel Corp. in the fourth quarter after the Alberta government imposed production curtailments, its CEO said Friday.

The company reported higher-than-expected profits in the last three months of 2018, in because it was able to buy cheap oil in Alberta and transport it on the Trans Mountain pipeline to its Burnaby, B.C., refinery for most of the quarter.

“Canadian crude feedstocks were deeply discounted in the quarter and we did benefit from that,” CEO Bob Espey said on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results.

“Near the end of the quarter, the Alberta provincial government instituted production curtailments which had the impact of reducing the discount of Canadian crudes relative to world benchmarks.

“This reduction in the discounts will impact our early 2019 operations.”

His comments echo complaints by major producers with refining assets such as Husky Energy Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd., which have all said the Alberta curtailment program is an unwanted intervention in the marketplace.

On Thursday, the province increased its quota for producers by 25,000 barrels per day for April, its second easing since it imposed quotas designed to keep 325,000 bpd off the market starting Jan. 1.

Parkland is Canada’s largest independent fuel marketer with more than 1,850 retail locations operating under brands including FasGas, Esso and Chevron. It offers services in a total of 25 countries.

It said Friday that its net earnings in the last three months of 2018, were $77 million — up from $49 million in the year-earlier period, and well ahead of analyst expectations for $63 million, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Parkland also increased its dividend by the equivalent of two cents per share per year.

Revenue for the quarter was $3.5 billion, up from $3.4 billion in the same three months of 2017, as the company sold a total of 4.35 billion litres of fuel and petroleum products, down from 4.43 billion litres.

Parkland’s growth has resulted in it opening a sales office in Houston to access the U.S. Gulf Coast refining complex, and closing an office in Red Deer, the central Alberta city where it was founded.

Last week, the company said it had offered jobs to 80 per cent of the 120 employees in its Red Deer office if they will move to Calgary, which officially became Parkland’s head office in early 2017.

Follow @HealingSlowly on Twitter.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PKI, TSX:SU, TSX:HSE, TSX:IMO)

Dan Healing, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter to cap off year of 1.8% growth

Just Posted

Canada Winter Games to finish in style

Closing Ceremonies starts at 6:30 p.m. at Enmax Centrium Saturday

Team Alberta’s judo competitors set records

Women win first Canada Games team gold outside of Quebec or Ontario

Anticipation builds over Red Deer College’s new name

Announcement to be made Tuesday

Woman faces murder charge

Victim identified as Matthew Berresford

Extra driving training for school buses questioned

Alberta School Boards Association predicts driver shortage

Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

PHOTO: Bif Naked

Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo joined Bif Naked on stage on Wednesday… Continue reading

Police seek help identifying electronic store thieves

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects… Continue reading

McDavid and Oilers hand Senators sixth straight loss

OTTAWA — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were able to overcome… Continue reading

‘Will and Grace’ star to present icon award to Kids in the Hall at CSAs

TORONTO — “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack is slated to toast… Continue reading

‘Northern Rescue’ star William Baldwin faced real-life danger with mudslide

TORONTO — William Baldwin has been through some harrowing emergency situations, both… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube said Thursday it will turn off comments on… Continue reading

Parent frustration mounting over snow days: ‘A nightmare this winter’

It’s a decision that sparks joy for some, and chaos for others:… Continue reading

Most Read