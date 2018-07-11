Paul Martin says common sense will win over in trade war with United States

MONTREAL — Former prime minister Paul Martin says he’s convinced that common sense will prevail in the ongoing trade war between Canada and the United States.

Martin said at a leadership forum in Montreal today that regular Americans are beginning to understand the negative consequences of disrupting free trade.

He says the economies of the United States, Europe, China and Canada will all be negatively affected by the imposition of tariffs, which he believes will lead to all countries eventually dropping them.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on products from China, the European Union, Canada and other countries in response to what he says were unfair trade policies negatively affecting the American economy.

The targeted countries responded by imposing retaliatory tariffs against U.S. exports.

Martin says Canada will suffer from the tariffs but so will the Americans and eventually common sense will win.