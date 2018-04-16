Pizza al fresco: Domino’s will deliver to beaches, parks

NEW YORK — Domino’s, which has been bringing pizzas to doorsteps for more than half a century, will now deliver to the great outdoors.

The pizza chain said Monday that its drivers can meet customers at U.S. beaches, parks and landmarks to hand over pizza, cheesy bread and other food on its menu.

The service will be available nationwide in the U.S., but will not launch in Canada.

In all, Domino’s said it will deliver to 150,000 outdoor locations including under the Gateway Arch in St. Louis by the Las Vegas welcome sign or next to a statue of soul singer James Brown in Augusta, Georgia. The locations show up in the company’s app or website as “Domino’s Hotspots.”

Delivery is a key part of the company’s business, and it has been aggressive in making it easy to order through tweets, text messages and Amazon’s voice-activated Echo. But competition has grown from other fast-food chains that are offering more delivery options. McDonald’s has a deal with online service UberEats, and the parent company of KFC and Taco Bell recently teamed up with Grubhub to expand delivery.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. says it tested the service last fall in Miami, where customers ordered outside hotels and the zoo. Dennis Maloney, the company’s chief digital officer, wouldn’t say how many deliveries were made during the test, but said it was enough to decide to roll it out nationwide.

Franchisees chose the hotspots, including local dog parks and airports. Drivers will pull up to the curb to meet customers, Domino’s said, and people can tell the app what they’re wearing so they’re easier to spot.

Previous story
Air Canada supports aerospace mergers if benefits of competition remain alive
Next story
Death of the password? New web standard trades passcodes for biometrics

Just Posted

‘A clear message:’ Alberta proposes legislation to limit oil shipments

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the… Continue reading

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty Monday

Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games need thousands of more volunteers

Come sign up in person on Saturday, April 21

Bruce McArthur faces 8th murder charge; alleged victim from Sri Lanka

TORONTO — The complex investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur took… Continue reading

Canada, France promise to double down on climate-change fight amid U.S. inaction

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, long… Continue reading

Update: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Make no doubt about it … the 2018 edition of the Sheraton… Continue reading

Rohingya, Venezuela added to Canada’s G7 international security agenda

OTTAWA — Canada is expanding the focus of the upcoming G7 foreign… Continue reading

Lacombe Generals Allan Cup run ends in heartbreak

They’ve felt the sting before, but that didn’t make it any easier.… Continue reading

Hold and secure at Aspen Heights in Red Deer Monday

No injuries reported

Alpine Club of Canada to manage: Alberta to build 3 backcountry huts in new park

EDMONTON — Alberta is promising to build three backcountry huts in a… Continue reading

Red Deer sees snow and rain Monday

April showers or April snow? Red Deer sees both. The city was… Continue reading

National Gallery of Canada sets sights on buying ‘Saint Jerome’ with Chagall sale

OTTAWA — The National Gallery of Canada says a plan to sell… Continue reading

Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi surges to win men’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi (YOO-kee KA-wa-oo-chee) surged with a mile to… Continue reading

Starbucks to train workers on ‘unconscious bias,’ CEO says

PHILADELPHIA — Starbucks wants to add training for store managers on “unconscious… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month