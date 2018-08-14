Police say lobster thieves struck a processing plant in Saint-Simon, New Brunswick. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Police seek public’s help after East Coast lobster thieves strike again

SAINT-SIMON, N.B. — There has been another crustacean caper on the East Coast.

Police say thieves stole “a large quantity of lobster meat” in New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula on Friday.

It happened in the dead of night — sometime between 12:45 and 1:30 a.m.

They struck a processing plant in Saint-Simon, about an hour east of Bathurst.

The lobster business is among the most lucrative fisheries in Canada, producing more than $1 billion in commercial landings in 2016, and lobster theft is not uncommon.

In Friday’s heist, police say thieves made off with the lobster meat packed in 20-pound boxes using a stolen van.

“A 1999 GMC Safari van with the NB licence plate GMR 044, stolen earlier from a plumbing business on Rue Principale in Tracadie, was used during the theft,” the RCMP said in a release.

“Plumbing tools and pipes belonging to that company were left in a gravel pit on Chemin Blanchard in Village-Blanchard, and the truck has not been recovered.”

The RCMP released a photo of Sogel-branded cooked lobster.

They are asking anyone with information about the theft or the stolen van to contact them directly or call Crime Stoppers.

Police say it’s not unusual to see people try to make off with the pricey delicacies — from trucks, from pens and directly from boats.

In early 2017, two lobster boats were hit a week apart in Port Mouton, N.S.

The first cache of crustaceans was taken from a boat tied up alongside the wharf on Feb. 12. Another 135 kilograms were taken at the same wharf six days later, for a total of up to 270 kilograms, worth about $6,000.

In July 2016, someone stole a trailer loaded with frozen lobster from a processing plant in Grand Anse, N.B.

In January 2016, 48 crates of pricey, premium-grade lobster were hauled out of an ocean-based pen in a brazen night-time heist on Cape Sable Island.

That theft followed a similar incident in late 2015, when 14 crates of lobster were stolen from a secure compound on Morris Island near Yarmouth, N.S.

Previous story
Weed’s want ads longer, marijuana job searches up as industry grows: study

Just Posted

Fredericton police release scene of shooting spree, but ‘damage’ remains

FREDERICTON — Police have released the Fredericton apartment complex that was the… Continue reading

Police seek public’s help after East Coast lobster thieves strike again

SAINT-SIMON, N.B. — There has been another crustacean caper on the East… Continue reading

Court hearing on Humboldt Broncos fundraising a first under new Saskatchewan law

SASKATOON — A court hearing related to money raised following the Humboldt… Continue reading

Weed’s want ads longer, marijuana job searches up as industry grows: study

OTTAWA — The growth of Canada’s soon-to-be-legal recreational pot industry is starting… Continue reading

Google Generation’s push for more technology transforming health care: survey

TORONTO — Digitally savvy Canadians who make up the Google Generation are… Continue reading

WATCH: A horse was neglected by its owner. Now the horse is suing

ESTACADA, Ore. - Justice is an 8-year-old American quarter horse who used… Continue reading

Male model convicted of murdering rival after online feud

LONDON — A British fashion model has been convicted of murdering a… Continue reading

Red Sox old-timer’s memorabilia going up for sale

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Some items belonging to one of the Boston Red… Continue reading

Rival Korea leaders to meet in Pyongyang in September

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The rival Koreas announced Monday that North… Continue reading

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people wanting to send a message that racism… Continue reading

‘I believe music heals people’: 12-year-old records tribute for shooting victims

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Twelve-year-old Josh Cochrane of Yarmouth, N.S., watched the news… Continue reading

Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

The prime minister laid flowers at the growing memorial to the four victims of Friday’s violence

Fallen officers’ families gather with prime minister after tragedy

FREDERICTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with families of fallen Fredericton… Continue reading

Liberals showcase benefits of billions spent on infrastructure projects

OTTAWA — Little more than a year before the next federal election,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month