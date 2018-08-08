Pot-based medical pet products closer to fruition as research grows

Canadian pets are a few steps closer to getting their paws on pot-based medical treatments in Canada as more cannabis companies research marijuana’s efficacy for companion animals.

Canopy Growth Corp. is the latest medical marijuana company to enter the potentially lucrative pet market with its announcement this week that it will embark on a Health Canada-approved clinical trial to research the use of cannabis-based products to treat animal anxiety.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association’s national issues and animal welfare manager says there has been a flurry of cannabis-related pet research as Canada’s laws on recreational cannabis become clearer as the country prepares for legalization in October.

Dr. Shane Renwick says its veterinarian members have gotten a lot of queries from clients looking for cannabis-based treatments for their pets’ ailments, such as pain, but there is no legal avenue for them to prescribe pot and not enough clinical evidence to support it.

He says the association is hopeful that the government will eventually approve some cannabis-based veterinary health products that its members can prescribe for their pet clients, and each clinical trial approval brings them one step closer in the process.

Canopy says it got the green light from the Veterinary Drug Directorate of Health Canada for its research into the use of cannabidiol, also known as CBD, enriched oil to treat anxiety in certain animals.

