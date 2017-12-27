PotashCorp, Agrium clear U.S. hurdle, combined company begins trading Jan. 2

CALGARY — Canada’s two largest fertilizer companies say they have received the final regulatory permission required to complete a merger of equals that was originally announced more than 18 months ago.

The combined Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (TSX:POT) and Agrium Inc. (AGU) will be named Nutrien after the deal effectively closes on Jan. 1, subject to customary conditions.

Nutrien’s shares are expected to begin trading on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges on Jan. 2 under the symbol NTR. Shares of the two independent companies will be suspended at the same time and delisted.

In order to win approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Calgary-based Agrium had proposed selling an Idaho-based phosphate production facility and an Ohio-based nitric acid facility.

The FTC announced Wednesday that the commission had accepted the proposed asset sales, subject to public comment until Jan. 29.

Previous story
Get Started: Small businesses more interested in loans
Next story
Lawsuit: Sam’s Club discriminated against transgender worker

Just Posted

Deep freeze here to stay

Wind chill of -40 C expected tonight for Red Deer

Red Deer group home for LGBTQ youth preparing to open

Welcoming gender diverse from across Alberta

City of Red Deer trucks spread cheer — along with the sand

Three city sanding trucks are decorated with Christmas lights

Alberta United Conservative leader Kenney looks to build on big wins from 2017

EDMONTON — Fresh off uniting Alberta’s feuding, floundering centre-right to forge a… Continue reading

Second Drayton Valley teen found unconscious in idling car dies in hospital

A second teenager has died after he and his girlfriend were found… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Some braved the cold and headed to Bower Ponds Tuesday but couldn’t skate

‘The city hasn’t plowed the ice very good’

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month