Power Corp. entities to pay $11M to compensate clients in OSC settlement

TORONTO — Investment dealers under the Power Group of Companies have agreed to pay approximately $11 million to clients to compensate for excess fees as part of a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission.

The OSC on Thursday approved the no-contest settlement agreement with IPC Securities Corporation and IPC Investment Corporation, which also included a $460,000 payment to the regulator and a further $30,000 to cover the cost of an investigation.

The settlement follows allegations by staff of the Ontario regulator of inadequacies in the dealers’ systems of controls and supervision, which resulted in certain clients paying excess fees that were not detected or corrected in a timely manner.

Both dealers are subsidiaries of the Investment Planning Counsel, which is a subsidiary of Power Corp.

The regulator said that the IPC dealers neither admitted nor denied the accuracy of the facts and conclusions of OSC staff.

The OSC added that it does not allege and has not found evidence of dishonest conduct by either IPC dealers, but the parties have agreed to compensate affected clients nearly $11 million in respect of the control and supervision inadequacies.

“Registrants are expected to have appropriate controls and supervision in place to protect against excess fees,” said Jeff Kehoe, the OSC’s director of enforcement, in a statement on Thursday.

“Regular reviews of a company’s internal compliance systems support the integrity of our financial markets and foster investor confidence.”

The Investment Planning Counsel and Power Corp. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The OSC said after reporting the matter, the IPC dealers provided “prompt, detailed and candid co-operation to OSC staff.” The companies have also since taken corrective action to address these issues to prevent re-occurrence.

In addition to the compensation to clients, IPC dealers have also made a voluntary payment of $460,000 to the OSC, and made a further payment of $30,000 towards the cost of the regulator’s investigation.

To date, the OSC has approved eleven no-contest settlements, resulting in over $368 million in compensation to investors.

In December, the OSC approved a no-contest settlement agreement with Assante Capital Management Ltd and Assante Financial Management Ltd. involving similar allegations of inadequacies in its systems of control and supervision that resulted in excess fees paid by certain clients. Assante Capital and Assante Financial agreed to compensate clients more than $3.8 million and more than US$15,400.

Previous story
Facebook made some private posts public for as many as 14M

Just Posted

Supreme Court won’t hear case of convicted Innisfail bomber

Financial advisor serving life sentence for death of former client

Donations being collected for families affected by fatal crash

GoFundMe page set up to help five families who lost loved ones

WATCH: Red Deer walks a mile in her shoes to support the Women’s Outreach

Men wear high heels to raise funds for charity

Forgetting animals won’t happen at Central Alberta Humane Society

Edmonton Humane Society puts new procedures in place

Humane society garage sale raises $80,000

Money going towards veterinary care

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

Heat warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A large swath of Central Alberta is feeling the heat as temperatures… Continue reading

PHOTOS: It’s yard sale season in Red Deer

Homeowners on Botterill Crescent in Red Deer had a neighbourhood garage sale Thursday

Calgary to allow festivals to set up tents where cannabis can be consumed

CALGARY — The City of Calgary will allow festivals to set up… Continue reading

Environmentalist David Suzuki receives honorary degree from Alberta university

EDMONTON — Human beings are a “tectonic force” shaping nearly every facet… Continue reading

Another group of residents seeks to sue CP Rail over Lac-Megantic rail disaster

MONTREAL — A new group of mostly Lac-Megantic residents is seeking authorization… Continue reading

Defence chief looking at ways to speed up military inquiries into deaths

OTTAWA — The military’s top general says he is not satisfied with… Continue reading

Woman charged in drug trafficking operation at Innisfail bar

Appears in court on July 27

Looking to the sky: B.C. company says it is sucking carbon from air, making fuel

It sounds like spinning straw into gold: suck carbon dioxide from the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month