Public’s views about telecom sales practices now being collected until Sept. 9

GATINEAU, Que. — Consumers now have until Sunday to answer an online survey about sales tactics used by Canada’s largest phone, cable and internet service providers, two more days than originally announced by the industry’s regulator.

The online survey conducted by Ipsos is part of a months-long process leading to public hearings to be held by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission starting on Oct. 22.

It expects to release a summary of its findings from public consultations on Oct. 15.

The minister responsible for telecommunications, Navdeep Bains, ordered the CRTC investigation in June after media reports and consumer complaints about how telecom services are sold.

In particular, the inquiry wants to address complaints that prices for services may be unpredictable or higher than expected and sales messages may result in stress, confusion and frustration.

The country’s large telecom providers, other organizations and individuals had until Aug. 31 to file their comments to the CRTC in a more formal process. Most of the 1,407 responses posted by the regulator were from individuals.

