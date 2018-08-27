Quick Quotes about the U.S.-Mexico trade agreement and NAFTA

OTTAWA — “I think with Canada, frankly, the easiest thing we can do is to tariff their cars coming in. It’s a tremendous amount of money, and it’s a very simple negotiation. It could end in one day, and we’d take in a lot of money the following day. But I think we’ll give them a chance to probably have a separate deal.” — U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The prime minister had a constructive conversation today with President Trump regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement.” — statement from the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It is our wish, Mr. President, that now Canada will also be able to be incorporated in all this. And I assume that they are going to carry out negotiations on the sensitive bilateral issues between Canada and the United States.” — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

“We welcome today’s news, and urge all parties to work towards a final trilateral agreement as soon as possible. After more than a year of challenging uncertainty, it is time to close the book on the modernization of NAFTA, and to implement an agreement that continues to provide billions of dollars in benefits to all three member states.” — Michael Hatch, chief economist, The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association.

“Today’s news of a trade agreement between the United States and Mexico confirms that the Trudeau government has failed to advance Canada’s trade interests.” — Erin O’Toole, Conservative foreign affairs critic.

“While it’s great to see two out of the three NAFTA countries make progress, it still remains there is no deal. The fact is Republicans are under pressure and need to show they can make progress on trade liberalization and not just impose tariffs.” — Susan Aaronson, senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation and research professor of international affairs at the George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

