In this July, 5, 2018 photo, a post-Panamax crane loads a 40-foot shipping container onto a container ship at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. On Friday, Oct. 5, the Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for August. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Record imports push US trade gap to $53.2 billion in August

WASHINGTON — Record imports drove the U.S. trade deficit up for the third straight month in August. The deficit in the trade of goods with China and Mexico hit records.

The Commerce Department said Friday that the trade gap — the difference between what America sells and what it buys abroad — rose to $53.2 billion in August from $50 billion in July. The August reading was the highest since February.

Imports rose 0.6 per cent to a record $262.7 billion on higher shipments of cellphones and autos; exports slid 0.8 per cent to $209.4 billion.

The U.S. ran a $76.7 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as machinery and cars. That gap was partially offset by a $23.5 billion surplus in the trade of services such as banking and tourism.

President Donald Trump campaigned on a pledge to bring down U.S. trade deficits and has slapped taxes on imported steel, aluminum and on many Chinese products, drawing retaliatory tariffs from U.S. trading partners.

Trump’s sanctions have yet to have an impact on the deficit, which is up 8.6 per cent this year to $391.1 billion. The goods deficit with China rose 4.7 per cent in August to a record $38.6 billion; and the gap with Mexico widened 56.9 per cent to $8.7 billion, also a record.

Trump sees the lopsided trade numbers as a sign of U.S. economic weakness and as the result of bad trade deals and abusive practices by U.S. trading partners, especially China.

In addition to imposing import taxes, he has pulled out of an Asia-Pacific trade deal negotiated by the Obama administration and forced a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Mainstream economists view trade deficits as the result of an economic reality unlikely to bend to changes in trade policy: Americans spend more than they produce, and imports fill the gap. The strong U.S. economy also encourages Americans to buy more foreign products.

U.S. exports are also hurt by the American dollar’s role as the world’s currency. The dollar is usually in high demand because it is used in so many global transactions. That means the dollar is persistently strong, raising prices of U.S. products and putting American companies at a disadvantage in foreign markets.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Previous story
Arizona company recalls beef that’s sickened 57 people in U.S.

Just Posted

WATCH: Walking to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Dozens took to the streets in downtown Red Deer to raise awareness… Continue reading

Red Deer’s wait for cath lab continues

New reports from Alberta Health Services support cath lab

A literary launch at RDC on Oct. 11

Three instructors read from their newly published works

Clearview Public Schools sees small enrolment increase

Kindergarten classes grow

Lacombe’s Main Street Program wins award

American Public Works Association 2018 Project of the Year Award for Alberta

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

Record imports push US trade gap to $53.2 billion in August

WASHINGTON — Record imports drove the U.S. trade deficit up for the… Continue reading

Trump takes credit for helping NFL with Canada

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. President Donald Trump is taking credit for pushing Canada… Continue reading

Circling around: Floyd Landis starting own cycling team

Floyd Landis is using money he earned by taking down Lance Armstrong… Continue reading

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to name first Arctic and offshore patrol ship today

HALIFAX — Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will preside over the official naming of… Continue reading

StatsCan says unemployment rate dipped in September on big part-time job gains

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s job market bounced back last… Continue reading

Disbarred lawyer, 74, accused of shooting 7 officers

FLORENCE, S.C. — A 74-year-old man accused of shooting seven South Carolina… Continue reading

Mystery solved? Shipwreck may be oldest found in Lake Erie

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shipwreck hunters who spent eight days this summer unearthing… Continue reading

New trade deal could result in resumption of Canadian Super Bowl ads

TORONTO — Will Canadian fans of big-budget, American Super Bowl ads get… Continue reading

Most Read