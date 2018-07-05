Red Deer building permits slowed in June, but year-to-date values surpass 2017

Construction is on schedule for a five-storey RDC residence that will also house athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Advocate file photo).

Red Deer’s building permits have slowed in June — reflecting ongoing uncertainty and a wrapping up of new construction projects for the Canada Winter Games.

But year-to-date permit values continue to surpass 2017 numbers, so Erin Stuart, the city’s inspections and licensing manager remains optimistic.

“We’ve had a bit of a decrease in June,” said Stuart, who noted only $7.3 million in overall permits were issued this month, compared to 126 permits totalling $10.2 million last June. But she noted there’s a greater overall value of construction occurring in the first half of this year, than during the first six months of 2017.”

The overall value of building permits so far this year is $99-million (from 493 permits), compared to $59-million (for 590 permits) in the first half of last year.

Among the new major new projects are a $1.7 million eight-unit complex for children with disabilities and their caregivers. Stuart said the assisted living building at 200-428 Timothy Drive, will have doors and ramps that accommodate wheelchairs, as well as other special features.

There’s also a new $1-million office structure being built at 94 Burnt Park Drive in the Queens Business Park, west of Hwy 2 — and $979,000 in renovations to the Bower Ponds Pavilion. Exterior washrooms are being built on the north side for park patrons to use when the pavilion is closed.

Public projects decreased steeply in June, when three permits were issued for construction totalling $234,500, compared to 11 projects worth $2.3 million last June. However, Stuart believes this is a temporary blip, since the January to June numbers in the public category are up considerably in the first six months of the year — with $25 million worth of projects, compared to just under $6 million over the same period in 2017.

Stuart noted most of the 2019 Canada Winter Games-related projects have now been completed, which is a factor.

June numbers in two other building categories are also down. There were only 74 residential permits (worth $2.6 million), compared to 126 (worth $3.5 million) in June 2017. Stuart said the city’s population growth has slowed in recent years, and more residents are renovating their homes than building new ones.

Fifteen permits were issued for commercial projects for last month, while 22 were issued in June of last year. But last month’s permit values exceed those from a year ago — $3.3 million rather than $3.2.

And industrial permits were up slightly, with five issued last month, compared to four in June of 2017.



