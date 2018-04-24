Daniel Schwartz, chief executive of Restaurant Brands International Inc., says there’s a plan to improve sales and customer experience at Tim Hortons. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Restaurant Brands announces ‘Working Together’ plan to improve Tim Hortons

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Restaurant Brands International Inc. announced a plan to improve customer experience and improve sales at its Tim Hortons operations as it reported better-than-expected financial results, despite what it called soft results at the coffee shop chain.

Details of the plan were not immediately available, but chief executive Daniel Schwartz says he believed the “Winning Together” plan would help improve profitability for the company’s restaurant owners.

Restaurant Brands has been feuding with a group of its Tim Hortons franchisee owners over a number of items including cost-cutting measures, cash register outages and a $700-million renovation plan to spruce up its restaurants.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, earned US$147.8 million or 59 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. That compared with a profit of $50.2 million or 21 cents per diluted share a year ago. Revenue totalled $1.25 billion, up from $1 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Restaurant Brands, which also owns Burger King and Popeyes, says it earned 66 cents per share for the quarter, up from 36 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Previous story
Make your investment portfolio tax effective
Next story
AP-NORC poll: Privacy debacle prompts social-media changes

Just Posted

Candles, flowers, messages of support at scene of Toronto van attack

TORONTO — Candles, flowers and messages of support are being left this… Continue reading

Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless,’ says no apparent terror link

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Toronto man’s deadly rampage… Continue reading

Restaurant Brands announces ‘Working Together’ plan to improve Tim Hortons

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Restaurant Brands International Inc. announced a plan to improve… Continue reading

AP-NORC poll: Privacy debacle prompts social-media changes

NEW YORK — If you’ve made changes to how you use social… Continue reading

Get Into My Car … Amazon begins delivery to vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon latest perk … free delivery to your car.… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

‘RFK Funeral Train’ show: Kennedy’s final journey in photos

SAN FRANCISCO — The assassination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 50 years… Continue reading

Ten dead, 15 injured in van incident authorities call an horrific attack

TORONTO — The death toll rose to at least 10 late Monday… Continue reading

Andersen leads Maple Leafs in win over Bruins to force Game 7

Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 1 (Best of seven game series tied at… Continue reading

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Anti-straw movement should consider people with disabilities, advocates say

TORONTO — Some Canadians who rely on plastic straws are calling on… Continue reading

City wants to hear from Red Deerians at budget open house

Talk to city staffers and council

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

TORONTO — About a month ago, a frustrated Emma Schmidt turned to… Continue reading

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month