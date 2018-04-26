Retail landscape revealed in British Columbia’s proposed pot laws

VICTORIA — How and where recreational pot users can buy marijuana will vary by municipality in British Columbia when it becomes legal.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth shed more light on the shifting retail landscape in a trio of bills he introduced Thursday that will determine the legal framework for the drug’s regulation if passed.

“It puts our province in a position to not only meet the federal deadline, but does so in a way that satisfies our provincial goals to protect children and youth, prioritize public health and safety, keep cannabis out of the hands of criminals, keep our road safe and protect B.C.’s economic prosperity,” Farnworth said.

But while the introduction of legislation marks a big step toward regulating recreational pot in B.C., some grey areas remain. Provincial staff are still working on a price point that will stem the black market. And the province is hamstrung until the federal government rules on legality of edibles and impairment detection technology for drivers, he said.

The province will have jurisdiction over wholesale distribution of cannabis and sales will be allowed to buyers who are at least 19 years old.

It will be up to each municipality to determine if and where recreational marijuana can be sold, and whether it is sold in private or government stores, or a mix of both.

Provincially run pot shops will operate under the banner B.C. Cannabis Store, similar to the B.C. Liquor Store model. The first government-operated retail store is expected to open by late summer and public sales will also be available online.

Farnworth said there will be a range of products sold at public stores, including oils and dried marijuana.

Anyone interested in operating a private store — including existing dispensaries — must apply for a licence. Operators must also pass a background check and while minor offences will be overlooked, major criminal offences like trafficking will not.

“There will be comprehensive background checks that look into the whole range of where the money’s coming from, who the directors of the company are, is there any link to organized crime,” Farnworth said.

“If you have any links to organized crime, you’re going to be out the door, you won’t get a licence.”

Farnworth said he’s confident the administrative penalties are strong enough to prevent rogue dispensaries from continuing to operate illegally.

A new provincial community-safety unit will target illegal sellers.

There will also be a 90-day driving prohibition on drivers found under the influence of drugs and a zero-tolerance policy for new drivers in the graduated licensing program found with any THC in their systems.

Previous story
NAFTA talks keeping Freeland in Washington, sends substitute to NATO summit
Next story
Wealth Watch: What are alternative investments?

Just Posted

Updated: Hunting Hills High School student sentenced for making online threat

16-year-old gets a conditional discharge with 12-month probation and 50 hours of community service

Butcher stabbed Johnston in self-defence, lawyer says in closing argument

HALIFAX — Nicholas Butcher was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Kristin… Continue reading

Federal government finalizes regulations to reduce methane emissions

CALGARY — The federal government said Thursday it has finalized regulations that… Continue reading

Man charged with sex offences aiming to resolve charges

Stuart Peter Hunt is facing more than dozen charges related to child sexual exploitation offences

$25-a-day child care program expanded

More affordable child care spaces in Red Deer

WATCH: Thousands of high school students visit Red Deer College for CAREERexpo

The eighth annual CAREERexpo was held at RDC Thursday

High school students show off their skills at Red Deer College

Central Alberta students competed in the Skills Canada Alberta competition at RDC Thursday

Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in days after rampage

TORONTO — Grief over the deadly van attack that took place on… Continue reading

Riggers looking forward to another trip to Nationals with season on the horizon

Season opens on May 15 against the Confederation Park Cubs

Update: Pilot likely disoriented in plane crash that killed former Alberta premier

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a plane… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in May

A monthly look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues… Continue reading

Air Canada offers to help passengers stranded by a possible pilot strike

MONTREAL — Air Canada has turned the tables on WestJet by taking… Continue reading

Blackfalds drops front licence plate advocacy efforts

The Town of Blackfalds is no longer pursuing mandatory dual licence plates… Continue reading

How the government hopes to strengthen intellectual property in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government has unveiled new measures on intellectual property… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month