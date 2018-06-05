Hudson’s Bay Co. posted a loss of $400 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $221 million a year ago. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Retailer Hudson’s Bay Co. posts $400M Q1 loss, revenue totals $3.09B

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. posted a loss of $400 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $221 million a year ago.

The retailer says the loss amounted to $1.70 per share for the fiscal first quarter ended May 5 compared with a loss of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year.

On a normalized basis, HBC says its loss per share for the quarter amounted to $1.22 compared with a normalized loss of $1.15 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Revenue totalled nearly $3.09 billion, up from nearly $3.06 billion a year ago.

On Monday, HBC signed a deal to sell Gilt, an online retail business, to rival Rue La La.

