Ritchie Bros. sees double-digit profit gains as U.S. market gains

VANCOUVER — Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. says it had double-digit profit and revenue growth in the second quarter compared to last year.

The Vancouver-based auctioneer, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it had $45.7 million or 42 cents per share in adjusted net income attributable to shareholders in the quarter, compared to $36.4 million or 33 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter ending June 30 came in at $308.5 million, up from $252.6 million for the same quarter last year.

The company says revenue was up in part because of the acquisition of equipment seller IronPlanet that it completed partway through the second quarter last year.

Ritchie says business was up as it improved both live and online auction performance and had a higher-value equipment mix in both segments, with record online sales in the U.S.

Performance was tempered by continuing equipment supply constraints, and the reduction of live industrial on-site auctions and sales days compared with last year’s second quarter.

Previous story
Nevsun Resources board rejects Lundin’s $1.4-billion hostile takeover bid
Next story
Cenovus inks deal to sell northern Alberta oil and gas assets for $625 million

Just Posted

Beating the heat in Red Deer

With temperatures possibly reaching 36 C Friday, Red Deerians may want to… Continue reading

Hot and smoky conditions in Central Alberta

AHS and Environment Canada issue air quality advisories

Demand continues at Red Deer Food Bank

Fundraising pancake breakfast and barbecue at the August Heat 2018 Mopar Show

UPDATED: Rainbows of colour return to Red Deer

Preparation for Central Alberta Pride Week 2018

Many Canadians are driving high, according to new StatCan cannabis data

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada survey has found about 1.4 million… Continue reading

Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisee celebrates $1 million

The Hamill family’s DQ stores have raised $1 million over the past 16 years during Miracle Treat Day

Ontario families to launch human rights challenge over sex-ed curriculum

TORONTO — The Ontario government is discriminating against LGBTQ students by repealing… Continue reading

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

HALIFAX — Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman, who spent 30 years speaking to… Continue reading

Women urge memorial garden at notorious former prison in Kingston

TORONTO — Former inmates and their supporters planned to use Prisoners Justice… Continue reading

Bucs ready for last game of regular season

Central Alberta Buccaneers will host the first-place Fort McMurray Monarchs Saturday

Big credit card firms agree to cut fees they charge merchants: source

OTTAWA — The federal government is announcing today that major credit card… Continue reading

B.C. wildfires resist efforts at containment while new blazes flare

It was another hectic night across British Columbia as several significant wildfires… Continue reading

Toronto brothers grow tattoo company into hit used by adults, kids and celebs

TORONTO — When most “Stranger Things” fans watch the smash hit Netflix… Continue reading

Ruck wins 200 at Pan Pacific, Ledecky gets 3rd

TOKYO — Taylor Ruck almost psyched herself out before the race even… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month