Royal Bank of Canada rolls out robo-adviser platform across country

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada has rolled out its robo-adviser platform across the country as demand grows for lower-cost, digital investing options.

After launching RBC InvestEase late last year on a trial basis, the Toronto-based lender has now officially opened up the service to new and existing customers across Canada.

The platform was developed in response to the “growing middle” segment of clients who want investment advice but do it all online, said Rebecca Peacock, senior director of strategy for RBC InvestEase.

“With all of these digital channels invading our lives, more and more people want to do their investing online,” she said. “Up until a few years ago, the only option to do everything online is to do it yourself. And not everyone is comfortable doing that.”

The national rollout comes as competition in the robo-adviser space between both incumbent banks and fintechs heats up.

Toronto-Dominion Bank recently partnered with U.S. firm Hydrogen to launch its own “robo-guidance” product, and the Bank of Montreal was the first of its peers to launch its digital investing platform, dubbed SmartFolio, in 2016.

Meanwhile, robo-adviser Wealthsimple now has roughly 100,000 clients in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., and manages more than $2.5 billion in assets.

Prior to the national launch, RBC’s InvestEase was limited on a pilot basis to residents in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Customers who use the digitally automated investment adviser will pay 0.5 per cent per year in management fees on investment balances, on top of any management expense ratios (MER) embedded in particular funds.

The required minimum balance is $1,000, and RBC says it is waiving its management fee until next October for new clients who sign on within a certain timeframe.

Previous story
CMHC earned $387 million profit in Q3 amid cooling conditions in housing market

Just Posted

Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak hampers Central Alberta restaurants

An E. coli outbreak in Eastern Canada and the United States caused… Continue reading

Man facing child sexual exploitation charges in court

Accused seeking to resolve charges wihout a trial

Suspect in sexual assaults scaring women since October

Man faces 10 charges

Red Deer RCMP charge man with sexual assault and other offences

A Red Deer man, Daniel Leonard, has been charged with sexual assault… Continue reading

Lacombe council tweaks police budget to send financial message

Mayor says council concerned about rising policing costs

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Avs overcome Crosby’s natural hat trick, beat Penguins 6-3

DENVER — Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon put on a show that… Continue reading

Logan Couture critical of his Sharks following 5-3 loss to Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Logan Couture doesn’t like how his team has played on… Continue reading

Sundance Film Festival unveils 2019 feature film slate

LOS ANGELES — Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein, Zac Efron takes… Continue reading

Maryland’s top court to hear arguments in “Serial” case

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s highest court on Thursday will hear arguments in the… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Most Read