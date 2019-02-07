Russel Metals net income jumps in fourth quarter on strong U.S. steel demand

TORONTO — Russel Metals Inc. says its net income jumped 64 per cent in the fourth quarter amid strong demand as it navigated challenging trade issues.

The metals distributor and processor says it had net income of $46 million or 74 cents per share for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up from $28 million or 45 cents per share for the same quarter a year earlier.

Russel Metals CEO John Reid says in a statement that strong earnings were a result of the company’s ability to utilize local market knowledge to react quickly to the changing environment.

He says the ability of the company’s distributors to source products through international trade networks also contributed to earnings.

The metals industry has been struggling through the complications of U.S. tariffs on international steel and aluminum tariffs, which Canada has responded to with counter-tariffs.

Reid says that while the company performed well in 2018, it is seeing some downward pressure on steel pricing and lower spending on energy infrastructure.

Previous story
Dutch students march for better climate policies
Next story
Missouri leak prompts closure of parts of 2 oil pipelines

Just Posted

Lacombe city council gets update on athletic park expansion costs

Council was given an early look at potential financial impacts of support

Man charged in 2018 kidnapping gets preliminary hearing

Accused facing charges of kidnapping and sexual assault in connection with October 2018 incident

Preliminary hearing set for fatal hit and run

Saskatchewan charged with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident

Cold weather impacts students in central Alberta

Bus cancellations and school closures

New Town of Olds sculpture park will fulfill long-held dream for Bergen artist

The Highway 27 Sculpture Pathway will officially open this spring

WATCH: Red Deer College holds grand opening for Alternative Energy Lab

About 1,000 students will learn in and from the lab each year

Giant heroin spoon art is moved again, to drugmaker’s gates

COVENTRY, R.I. — An artist has moved his giant sculpture of a… Continue reading

Pea-sized pill delivers insulin shot from inside the stomach

WASHINGTON — Scientists figured out how to hide a shot inside a… Continue reading

Stanford probes faculty ties to China gene-edited baby work

Stanford University has started a review of interactions that some faculty members… Continue reading

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Most Read