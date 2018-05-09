Saskatchewan seeks intervener status in B.C. Trans Mountain pipeline case

REGINA — Saskatchewan is seeking intervener status in British Columbia’s reference case over the flow of heavy oil through that province.

Attorney General Don Morgan says Saskatchewan is dismayed that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion continues to be held up by unreasonable delays.

The case before the B.C. Court of Appeal asks whether amendments the B.C. government is proposing to the Environmental Management Act are valid.

The case also asks whether B.C. has the authority to control shipment of heavy oils based on any impact spills could have on the environment, human health or communities.

B.C. is also asking the court whether the amendments would be overridden by federal law.

The $7.4-billion Kinder Morgan project would double an existing pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C., in an effort to sell more fuel to Asian markets.

“We know that these pipelines are necessary for our energy companies to get their products to tide water to ensure a competitive price, and that the increased capacity this pipeline represents stands to benefit all Canadians,” Morgan said in a statement Wednesday.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said in late April when the reference case was filed that the aim is to protect the province’s coastline and economy from the harms of an oil spill.

Saskatchewan has voiced its support for Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain line.

The Saskatchewan government introduced a bill in April that would allow the province to control its oil and gas exports. It’s similar to one introduced in the Alberta legislature as well.

The law, once passed, would establish a permitting process for people or corporations looking to export energy products outside the province.

Previous story
Liberal government still plans to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies, McKenna says
Next story
Canadian NAFTA concern: North American auto production tied up in red tape

Just Posted

WATCH: Cirque du Soleil comes to Red Deer for first time

Former Olympic figure skater part of the show

Lacombe and Blackfalds consider future of regional transit system

Lacombe council raised concerns about ridership numbers for BOLT transit system

Three day public consultation set to ReImagine Sylvan Lake

The heart of Sylvan Lake – its stretch of lakefront – is… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer councillors pitch in to help during Green Deer

Red Deer council did their part to support Green Deer as they… Continue reading

UPDATED: RDC announces first applied degree program

Animation and visual effects degree

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Diverging values lead to Mormon retreat from Boy Scouts

SALT LAKE CITY — For more than a century, the Boy Scouts… Continue reading

Allegations against NDP MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is standing by his decision to… Continue reading

Conservative MP questions whether Trudeau’s apologies are sincere

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu says that while she supports Prime… Continue reading

Update: Racist tirade caught on video at Lethbridge Denny’s restaurant goes viral

Lethbridge police say they are looking into the verbal dispute.

Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

NEW YORK — Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food… Continue reading

Jets’ Maurice: ‘A calmness’ to Game 7s as Winnipeg prepares to face Nashville

Anticipation, excitement and a fair amount of nerves are to be expected… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Mac and Cheese for a Cause in Red Deer

All proceeds from the event go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation

A long, complicated wait for normal in flood-struck New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jill Oland’s house in upscale Rothesay, N.B., is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month