Scandal-plagued Cambridge Analytica liquidates

NEW YORK — Cambridge Analytica, the beleaguered data collection agency that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, is liquidating operations.

The British firm filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection late Thursday. It said in a New York court filing that its assets totalled $100,001 to $500,000. Its liabilities are between $1 million and $10 million and it has between one and 49 creditors.

The filing is signed by Jennifer and Rebekah Mercer, sisters who are majority shareholders of Cambridge Analytica. Their father is billionaire Robert Mercer, a Republican mega-donor with close ties to Trump. He sold his stake in the pro-Trump website Breitbart News to Jennifer and Rebekah Mercer in late 2017.

Cambridge Analytica has come under scrutiny for possible links to the federal probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 president election and fallen into the crosshairs of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Cambridge Analytica filed papers to begin insolvency proceedings in the U.K. earlier this month. At the time, it blamed “unfairly negative media coverage” and said it had been “vilified” for actions it said were both legal and widely accepted as part of online advertising.

Cambridge Analytica has insisted that none of the Facebook data it acquired from an academic researcher was used in the Trump campaign. The company was able to amass the database quickly with the help of an app that purported to be a personality test. The app collected data on tens of millions of people and their Facebook friends, even those who did not download the app themselves.

Facebook has since tightened its privacy restrictions, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in two days of hearings. Facebook also has suspended other companies for using similar tactics. One is Cubeyou, which makes personality quizzes. That company has said it did nothing wrong and is seeking reinstatement.

Cambridge Analytica suspended CEO Alexander Nix in March pending an investigation after Nix boasted of various services to an undercover reporter for Britain’s Channel 4 News. Channel 4 News broadcast clips that showed Nix saying his data-mining firm played a major role in securing Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential elections.

Acting CEO Alexander Tayler also stepped down in April and returned to his previous post as chief data officer.

On Thursday British lawmakers investigating the use of Facebook users’ data in political campaigns said that Nix accepted a summons to appear before Parliament’s media committee. He will appear on June 6.

Separately, it was announced that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with leaders of the European Parliament in a closed-door meeting Tuesday about the data protection scandal that has engulfed his company.

The Associated Press

Previous story
B.C. heading to court in Alberta to stop fuel restriction law, may seek damages

Just Posted

Prices at the pump headed higher as long weekend brings out Canadian drivers

Motorists in many parts of Canada are expected to see rising gasoline… Continue reading

Updated: Pets saved when fire destroys two homes near Lacombe

A man and woman suffered smoke inhalation when their trailer home burned down.

Youth who fell off highway bridge into Athabasca River found dead

SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — A 17-year old boy who fell off a… Continue reading

Fatalities reported in Texas school shooting

SANTA FE, Texas — Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are… Continue reading

Gunman arrested after police shootout at Trump resort

DORAL, Fla. — Gunfire erupted early Friday at President Donald Trump’s golf… Continue reading

Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize

Sale of legion building almost complete

Bad haircut dispute turns ugly

NEW YORK — Police say a stylist at a Brooklyn barbershop threw… Continue reading

Jets Nation lands in Sin City to support team in NHL Western Conference final

LAS VEGAS — Winnipeg Jets fans have arrived in Las Vegas revelling… Continue reading

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash says it wasn’t… Continue reading

Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

WINDSOR, England — Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle… Continue reading

Merkel to meet Putin for talks on Syria, Ukraine

SOCHI, Russia — German Chancellor Angela Merkel travelled to Russia on Friday… Continue reading

Alberta releases trail plans for off-highway vehicle use on threatened land

EDMONTON — New rules for two heavily used areas of Alberta’s southern… Continue reading

Red Deer’s frustration with provincial health ministry boils over

‘We feel a portable (supervised consumption) unit could have been built by now’: Mayor Tara Veer

Red Deer royalists gearing up for Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle

They tie the knot on May 19

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month