Scheer heads to Washington as part of united front in defence of NAFTA

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is visiting Washington this week to form a united front with the Liberal government and help promote the benefits of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He will lead a delegation of Tories who will meet with U.S. officials, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Scheer’s spokesman Jake Enwright says that before trip the Tories asked the Liberal government about key messages it wanted the delegation to deliver to their American counterparts.

He says the Tories also asked the government to suggest names of stakeholders that it wanted them to meet with in Washington.

Scheer will also meet with Neil Herrington of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Sen. Lisa McCormick, former World Bank president Robert Zoellick and Canadian Ambassador David MacNaughton, and also participate in a roundtable with a Canada-U.S. business group.

He will be joined by Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt, parliamentary trade critic Dean Allison, agricultural critic Luc Berthold and Colin Carrie, critic for Canada-U.S. relations.

“The goal of this trip is to do our part in putting up a united front in the protection of Canadian jobs that are created by NAFTA,” Enwright said.

