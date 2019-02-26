The Bank of Nova Scotia raised its quarterly payment to common shareholders by two cents to 87 cents per share. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Scotiabank Q1 net income slips 4% to $2.25B amid “significant market volatility”

TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia hiked its dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit slipped to $2.25 billion from $2.34 billion a year earlier, missing market expectations.

Canada’s third-largest bank raised its quarterly payment to common shareholders by two cents to 87 cents per share.

The Toronto-based lender’s earnings for the three-month period ended Jan. 31 amounted to $1.71 per diluted share, compared with $1.86 a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the bank reported first-quarter net income of $1.75 per diluted share, down from $1.87 per diluted share a year ago.

That was below the adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

“We had a solid start to the year with strong earnings growth in international banking and wealth management. This quarter also saw good progress related to the integration of recent acquisitions which is proceeding as expected,” said Brian Porter, Scotiabank’s chief executive in a statement.

“While significant market volatility impacted some of our business lines, we still experienced strong growth. In addition, credit quality remains strong and in line with recent quarters.”

The Toronto-based lender’s Canadian banking arm saw net income attributable to equity holders slip by three per cent to $1.07 billion but its international banking division reported a 17 per cent increase in earnings to $782 million.

Scotiabank’s global banking and markets business however saw a 26 per cent drop in net income attributable to equity holders to $335 million.

Provisions for credit losses, or money set aside for bad loans, was $688 million, up from $544 million a year earlier.

The bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of the its financial health, was 11.1 per cent, down from 11.2 per cent a year earlier but unchanged from the previous quarter.

Scotiabank also announced Tuesday that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding regarding its interest in Thailand-based Thanachart Bank Public Co. Ltd, also known as TBank. TBank and TMB Bank Public Co. Ltd., also based in Thailand, have been planning to merge, subject to approval.

“It is currently expected that the merger and related transactions would result, if concluded, in Scotiabank significantly reducing its investment in Thailand and holding a significantly smaller stake in the combined bank and receiving proceeds which is expected to result in a gain on sale,” the bank said in a statement.

Previous story
Tim Hortons opens first Chinese location, offering salted egg yolk timbit

Just Posted

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer area

School buses cancelled around Central Alberta

Scotiabank Q1 net income slips 4% to $2.25B amid “significant market volatility”

TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia hiked its dividend as it… Continue reading

Tim Hortons opens first Chinese location, offering salted egg yolk timbit

TORONTO — Tim Hortons has opened its first restaurant in China, in… Continue reading

Measles unlikely to spread but everyone should be vaccinated: Vancouver doctor

VANCOUVER — A medical health officer in Vancouver says measles is not… Continue reading

Parliament Hill, not Capitol Hill, central to Canada’s latest tariff strategy

WASHINGTON — Canada’s trade-versus-tariffs drama with the United States has entered its… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t about to shy away from supporting his… Continue reading

Canadian comics say livelihood at risk as Just For Laughs takes over radio channel

MONTREAL — Canadian comics are sounding the alarm over major changes to… Continue reading

Songwriter Diane Warren tells Quebec filmmaker she’d pen a ballad for her

TORONTO — Quebec filmmaker Marianne Farley might have songwriter Diane Warren to… Continue reading

Family: ‘Don’t waste your time’

I am, by my own admission, a busy person and it surprises… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Alberta’s Carey beats Ontario’s Homan to win Scotties Tournament of Hearts

SYDNEY, N.S. — Up one with hammer to win is normally the… Continue reading

Most Read