Sidewalk Labs to weigh suggestions from panel for Toronto smart city project

TORONTO — Sidewalk Labs is keen on reviewing and potentially implementing recommendations made by a panel of millennials for the Alphabet Inc.-backed company’s proposed high-tech community in Toronto.

The recommendations for the smart city being developed in conjunction with Waterfront Toronto touch on the project’s housing strategy, transit policies, design techniques and even its data and privacy measures, which have been marred in controversy for months because critics believe they lack transparency and safety.

The project is meant to develop a swath of prime Toronto waterfront property and outfit it with high-tech innovations that are expected to change how people live, work and play within the smart community and beyond.

The 12 panellists chosen by public policy and community advocates spent three months visiting Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Boston, New York and Malmo, Sweden to collect research for the 78-page report they released Friday. They said their goal was to make recommendations that would create an “equitable, inclusive and diverse neighbourhood” that fosters public trust while protecting the privacy of individuals.

The panel suggested project organizers address meaningful consent to data collection in public spaces, maintain an open data portal to encourage innovation for the public good and create an independent data trust to manage all data collected.

Sidewalks Labs has said it does not intend to own the data it gathers in public spaces and instead will relinquish control of it to an independent organization to be set up and called the Civic Data Trust. The Trust will set the rules around data use, make it open and accessible to people while offering privacy protection and ensure that Sidewalk Labs does not receive any special status or rights when it comes to data access.

The panel stopped short of recommending data collected through the project by de-identified at source — a request former Ontario privacy commissioner Ann Cavoukian has long been lobbying for and said Waterfront Toronto recently “expressed no resistance” towards the policy.

When asked why it wasn’t specifically touched on, 24-year-old panellist and information studies graduate student Sharly Chan said “this is just one small piece of the puzzle.”

“Data is a complex issue, so we can’t cover everything,” she said. “Cavoukian is asking for data to be de-identified at source and we believe we should definitely do this, but (our recommendations) adds a couple of layers to the Civic Data Trust model.’

In an statement emailed to The Canadian Press, Sidewalk Labs’ head of policy and communications Micah Lasher said the company was “grateful” for the report.

“These recommendations, which correspond closely with public feedback on the Sidewalk Toronto project, will help inform our work as we draft the Master Innovation and Development Plan,” Lasher added.

On the real estate front, the panel suggested project leaders provide affordable housing in perpetuity, set ambitious low- and mid-range housing targets and establish an affordable housing fund to champion, finance and operate its developments.

The panellists also asked for public art to be infused into the project, outdoor spaces to be built with maximum usage for rain and snow and the city’s transit network to be expanded in a way that ensures it, cycling and walking are more convenient than driving.

Chan said she isn’t sure how the project leaders will go about implementing her group’s ideas, but said she expects ”we will know a little bit more about that in the future.”

Previous story
Interfor Corp. shares down more than nine per cent on third quarter results miss
Next story
CEO behind purchase of Bombardier’s Q400 line to keep production in Canada

Just Posted

Mosaic will symbolize the unity and energy of the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Celebration Plaza artwork was announced in Red Deer on Friday

Home builders faced challenging year

Federal mortgage rule changes making it hard to buy a house contributed to cool home building market

#MeToo movement doesn’t explain increase in child victims

Red Deer agency looking for answers

Freezing rain warning issued for Central Alberta

Freezing rain warning covers most of Central Alberta from Ponoka to Pine Lake

UPDATED: Recent check show drivers failing to protect their vehicles

Lock it and Lose it event at Parkland Mall in Red Deer

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Longtime moguls coach Rob Kober wins Jack Donohue Coach of the Year award

When Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury was about to compete in the… Continue reading

Review: Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a mixed bag of wonders

Like the bottomless trunk totted by “magizoolologist” Newt Scamander, “Fantastic Beasts: The… Continue reading

Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp

LOS ANGELES — Here’s a little ditty ‘bout John and Meg. Singer… Continue reading

Enerplus Q3 profit up from year ago, boosted by higher prices and production

CALGARY — Enerplus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $86.9 million, up… Continue reading

Luongo makes 26 saves as Panthers beat Oilers 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are happy to have Roberto Luongo… Continue reading

After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

LOS ANGELES —Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks… Continue reading

Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity as long ago as last summer

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has had inappropriate online relationships… Continue reading

Most Read