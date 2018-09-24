SiriusXM presses play on deal with Pandora Media

NEW YORK — Subscription radio company SiriusXM says it’s buying music streaming service Pandora Media Inc. in a deal valued at about $3.5 billion that will allow it to expand its service beyond cars and into mobile devices and homes.

Pandora has faced intense pressure from competitors like Spotify and Apple. Its last quarterly profit was in December 2014.

But a buyout by SiriusXM, which made a $480 million investment in Pandora in June 2017, may be the boost the business needs.

The ability to provide a subscription service that gives Pandora customers access to streaming music and satellite radio could help set it apart from its rivals and would likely draw in new customers. And SiriusXM’s relationships with automobile companies will open the door for Pandora to have better distribution in that market.

Meanwhile, the deal will help SiriusXM tap into Pandora’s mobile strength while giving it the chance to improve in areas such as making personalized listening recommendations.

New York-based SiriusXM Holdings Inc. has more than 36 million subscribers in North America, while Pandora has more than 70 million monthly active users.

Maria Ripps of Canaccord Genuity noted that data from the Recording Industry Association of America indicates consumers are increasingly moving away from physical music purchases like CDs, as well as from digital downloads, in favour of streaming. Streaming subscriptions are now the fastest-growing segment of the music market, with paid subscription revenue up 37 per cent in the year’s first half, Ripps said in a research note.

Pandora stockholders will receive 1.44 newly issued SiriusXM shares for each Pandora share they own. Pandora also has a “go-shop” period in which it can solicit other offers from third parties.

SiriusXM said both brands will continue to exist, along with their respective products and services.

Both companies’ boards have approved the deal, which is expected to close in 2019’s first quarter. It still needs approval from Pandora shareholders.

Shares of Pandora, which is based in Oakland, California, rose nearly 3 per cent Monday. SiriusXM’s stock tumbled 7.5 per cent.

Previous story
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal

Just Posted

Truck crashes into Red Deer pub

Driver arrested and faces charges

Red Deer teachers are trained in dealing with students that strike

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools reported 39 “staff physical contact incidents” in one year

Assault charge dropped against man accused of beating baby

Crown prosecutor says no likelihood of conviction in 2016 case

Diesel spilled in Penhold neighbourhood

Penhold Fire Department responded

Red Deer woman dies in head-on collision

Coronation RCMP investigate

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as… Continue reading

Tiger Woods winning adds to Ryder Cup buzz

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Already the most intense competition in golf, the Ryder… Continue reading

Ex-Sabres captain Brian Gionta retires after 16 NHL seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brian Gionta has retired after 16 NHL seasons, two… Continue reading

Curling season kicks off after massive shake-up of multiple men’s teams

With so many top Canadian men’s curling teams opening this season with… Continue reading

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

CALGARY — The brother of a Calgary woman who was raped and… Continue reading

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

OTTAWA — Newly released figures show Canadian officials have removed only a… Continue reading

Texas prisons often deny dentures to inmates with no teeth

HOUSTON — Inmates without teeth in Texas are routinely denied dentures because… Continue reading

Sex assault charge stayed against one British sailor, trial proceeds for other

HALIFAX — The Crown has stayed a sexual assault charge against a… Continue reading

Most Read