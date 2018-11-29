Sleep Country Canada to acquire mattress-in-a-box retailer Endy in $89M deal

TORONTO — Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. announced a deal to acquire a Canadian mattress-in-a-box retailer in a nearly $89-million deal that looks to boost its online offerings.

“We recognize that consumer shopping habits are evolving and we remain focused on serving our customers any way they want to shop, and providing them with the choice to navigate easily between traditional and online channels,” said David Friesema, Sleep Country’s CEO, in a statement Thursday.

The company signed a definitive agreement to acquire the start-up Endy, which launched in Canada in 2015.

Sleep Country Canada will pay up to $88.7 million for the acquisition. It will pay $63.7 million cash at closing and up to $25 million more in cash in early 2021 if certain growth and profitability targets are achieved in the previous year.

The company’s revolving credit facility will be upsized by $60 million to $210 million to finance the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to close on Dec. 6 of this year.

Endy will continue to operate separately following the acquisition with founders Rajen Ruparell and Mike Gettis remaining at the helm of the business, Friesema said. Gettis will continue to serve as Endy’s CEO, while Ruparell will chair a board comprised of Sleep Country and Endy senior management that will provide general oversight.

“This acquisition will allow us to continue to grow rapidly and exceed customer expectations in a rapidly evolving retail climate, while remaining separate,” said Ruparell in a statement.

Sleep Country already sells a mattress-in-a-box product, Bloom, which comes in four different styles and price levels.

Previous story
Trump’s new NAFTA faces skeptics in now- Democrat-led House
Next story
Former Planet Fitness manager alleges rape, harassment

Just Posted

Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak hampers Central Alberta restaurants

An E. coli outbreak in Eastern Canada and the United States caused… Continue reading

Man facing child sexual exploitation charges in court

Accused seeking to resolve charges wihout a trial

Suspect in sexual assaults scaring women since October

Man faces 10 charges

Red Deer RCMP charge man with sexual assault and other offences

A Red Deer man, Daniel Leonard, has been charged with sexual assault… Continue reading

Lacombe council tweaks police budget to send financial message

Mayor says council concerned about rising policing costs

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Avs overcome Crosby’s natural hat trick, beat Penguins 6-3

DENVER — Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon put on a show that… Continue reading

Logan Couture critical of his Sharks following 5-3 loss to Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Logan Couture doesn’t like how his team has played on… Continue reading

Sundance Film Festival unveils 2019 feature film slate

LOS ANGELES — Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein, Zac Efron takes… Continue reading

Maryland’s top court to hear arguments in “Serial” case

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s highest court on Thursday will hear arguments in the… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Most Read