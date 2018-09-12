Some McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, McDonald’s workers have voted to stage a one-day strike next week at restaurants in 10 cities in hopes of pressuring management to take stronger steps against on-the-job sexual harassment.

Organizers say it will be the first multistate strike in the U.S. specifically targeting sexual harassment.

Plans for the walkout — to start at lunchtime on Sept. 18 — have been approved in recent days by “women’s committees” formed by employees at dozens of McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S. Lead organizers include several women who filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in May alleging pervasive harassment at some of McDonald’s franchise restaurants.

The strike comes as union-backed organizations have been putting pressure on McDonald’s on several fronts for better working conditions, including $15 an hour wages — at a burger chain that employs tens of thousands of people around the country, many of them at low pay.

Organizers said the strike would target multiple restaurants — but not every local McDonald’s — in each of the 10 cities: Chicago; Durham, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Miami; Milwaukee; New Orleans; Orlando, Florida; San Francisco and St. Louis.

They said they could not predict with precision how many workers would join the strike, but noted that hundreds of workers had participated in the committee meetings at which the strike was planned.

McDonald’s, in an email to The Associated Press, defended its anti-harassment efforts.

“We have policies, procedures and training in place that are specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment at our company and company-owned restaurants, and we firmly believe that our franchisees share this commitment,” the company said.

The company also disclosed a new initiative that will engage outside experts to work with the company to help “evolve” those policies and procedures. Some of the experts would come from Seyfarth Shaw at Work, an employment law training firm, and RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization.

Labour lawyer Mary Joyce Carlson, who has been collaborating with women who filed the EEOC complaints, says the company needs to back up such gestures with tougher enforcement.

“We see no evidence there’s been any change at all,” she said. “Whatever policy they have is not effective.”

Organizers of the planned walkout say strikers will be demanding that the company improve procedures for receiving and responding to harassment complaints, and require anti-harassment training for managers and employees. Another demand will be formation of a national committee to address sexual harassment, comprised of workers, representatives from corporate and franchise stores, and leaders of national women’s groups.

Carlson is an attorney for Fight for $15, a national movement seeking to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. She said McDonald’s has successfully resisted efforts to unionize its employees, and suggested that workers’ anger related to sexual harassment might fuel broader efforts to gain better working conditions.

Among the strike organizers is Tanya Harrell, 22, of New Orleans, who filed a complaint with the EEOC in May alleging that her two managers at a local McDonald’s teased her, but otherwise took no action after she told them of sustained verbal and physical harassment by a co-worker. Harrell, who makes $8.15 an hour, said she and many of her colleagues were skeptical of the company’s commitment to combating harassment.

“They want people to think they care, but they don’t care,” she said. “They could do a way more better job.”

Another organizer is Kim Lawson, 25, of Kansas City, who also filed an EEOC complaint alleging that managers responded ineffectively when she reported sexual harassment by a co-worker.

Lawson, who has a 4-year-old daughter, says she makes $9 an hour. She is heartened by strong support from other workers for the planned walkout.

“Everybody’s been brave about it,” she said. “It’s time to stand up for what we believe in.”

Thus far, the nearly year-old #MeToo movement has not triggered a strike targeting a specific U.S. company. Last March, on International Women’s Day, there were broad-based calls for women to stay away from work in several countries, notably in Western Europe.

Annelise Orleck, a history professor at Dartmouth College who has written about low-wage workers, said she knows of only one precedent in the United States to the planned McDonald’s walkout.

In 1912, she said, several hundred garment workers at a corset factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan, walked off the job in a strike prompted by pervasive sexual harassment, as well as other poor working conditions. The strikers did not win all of their demands, but succeeded in winning public support and drawing attention to workplace abuses.

 

Previous story
Officials to discuss ways to put and keep grain in high gear to port

Just Posted

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre busier than expected

Work continues towards building a bigger centre

Five artists from Calgary and Edmonton regularly meet in Red Deer as a collective

“We thought we should unite our strengths” says a member

Lacombe takes simple approach to cannabis regulation

Council opts to treat cannabis sales like alcohol

Red Deer County man accused of sexual interference against children

First court appearance is Oct. 5 in Red Deer

City of Lacombe has a new CAO

Probationary period completed

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

LeBlanc in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc… Continue reading

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

The federal government is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to a… Continue reading

‘This is about preserving democracy’: Ford defends moves on council-cutting plan

TORONTO — Protesters heckled Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the legislature Wednesday… Continue reading

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all of Canada will… Continue reading

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s ally gets prison time

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian court sentenced a close ally of former… Continue reading

EU lawmakers move against Hungary over rule of law

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers voted on Wednesday to launch action against… Continue reading

Some U.S. McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week. Emboldened… Continue reading

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

MONTREAL — In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month