Southwest CEO says he hasn’t talked to Buffett about a sale

DALLAS — If Warren Buffett is interested in buying Southwest Airlines, he’s not telling the airline’s CEO directly.

Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said Tuesday that he hasn’t talked to Buffett since the Berkshire Hathaway CEO sparked speculation with a comment that he wouldn’t rule out owning an entire airline.

Berkshire Hathaway already owns 8.1 per cent of Southwest, making it the Dallas airline’s second-biggest shareholder behind Primecap Management Co. Berkshire Hathaway also holds major stakes in American, Delta and United airlines.

Some analysts and columnists argue that Southwest could be the financier’s most logical target because of its low-cost business model, investment-grade credit rating, and potential for growth. It wouldn’t be cheap, however — Southwest’s market value is around $33 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which is based in Omaha, Nebraska, didn’t immediately comment.

Buffett’s company is sitting on about $116 billion in cash, and he has said the company could make one or two “huge” acquisitions.

Kelly said Southwest talks regularly to all its shareholders including Berkshire Hathaway, “but obviously I can’t speak for them or what their interest might be.”

Kelly made the comments to reporters after a ceremony marking the opening of a $250 million building to house 2,000 employees and Southwest’s pilot-training centre.

Southwest hopes to get federal certification that it needs to fly to Hawaii in time to start flights by year end, although they could be pushed back into 2019. Kelly said Southwest is “strongly considering” augmenting flights from California with service between the Hawaiian islands — a bold challenge to Hawaiian Airlines, which dominates intra-island service.

Kelly also said he is not opposed to bullet trains running between Dallas and Houston — a cornerstone route for Southwest — unless the trains receive taxpayer subsidies, which he said would be unfair competition.

Previous story
Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month