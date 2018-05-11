Starbucks plan to open washrooms to public no fix for discrimination: author

TORONTO — Starbucks’ plan to open its washrooms to the non-paying public “100 per cent of the time” is good news for consumers who seek a hassle-free place to go on the go, but likely won’t stop the kind of discrimination that pressured the coffee giant into making the change, says Lezlie Lowe, author of a forthcoming book on the role of public washrooms in society.

The decision announced Thursday by Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz follows the arrests last month of two African American men at a coffee shop in Philadelphia. Police were called after they were accused by a store manager of trespassing because they were waiting for a friend without buying anything. One of the two men was also denied access to the store’s washroom after being told he wasn’t a paying customer.

Schultz said the company previously had ”a loose policy” that washrooms were for paying customers but it was “really the judgment of the manager.”

“We don’t want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to you to the bathroom because you are less than. We want you to be more than,” he said.

When asked about a rule change for Canadian stores, a company spokeswoman said “we are reviewing our washroom policy as part of our 90-day review and we can share details once they are finalized.”

Tim Hortons and Second Cup did not immediately respond to requests for their official policies on who can use their washrooms.

Lowe said she was “shocked” by the Starbucks announcement and added that while she only saw it as a first step, it’s ”a good one.”

But she expressed some concern that the policy may still be left to the discretion of whomever happens to be working in a store on a given day.

“It’s never going to work all the time because there’s always going to be somebody working there who’s overseeing those spaces and who may have their own take on who’s allowed, who’s worthy of using the bathroom,” said Lowe, whose book ”No Place To Go: How Public Toilets Fail our Private Needs” will be published by Coach House Books in the fall.

“It’ll be great for somebody like me, for example, to be able to waltz in but if somebody is street-involved, who might not have showered for a long time, somebody who may be intoxicated, somebody who’s clearly going in to get clean, to use the sink as a shower, I wonder what kind of limits they’ll put on those behaviours.

“I highly doubt they will allow completely ‘open’ washrooms, so I’d like to wait to see how that pans out.”

But she said the move by Starbucks could have a positive effect in pressuring other businesses to open their washrooms to the non-paying public.

Mitchell Kosny, a professor at Ryerson University’s school of urban and regional planning, said the onus shouldn’t solely be on corporations to provide the public with washrooms. He said they should be a “part of our infrastructure” and suggested that newly built commercial buildings should be required to provide space for public washrooms.

“I think this is the kind of thing you can require in the development process just as with parking and urban design and public art,” Kosny said.

“It’s one of those things you don’t think about until you’ve got to go and then you realize — just try to find a place. It’s not there, or it’s uncomfortable. I just think it’s not an extra, it should be a part of the urban fabric.”

In response to the arrests of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, Starbucks will shut down more than 8,000 of its U.S. stores on the afternoon of May 29 to instruct 175,000 employees on how to better recognize unconscious bias. The company will also provide training on June 11 for four regional offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, as well as 1,095 company-operated stores in Canada.

Nelson and Robinson settled with Starbucks earlier this month for an undisclosed sum and an offer of a free college education. Separately, they reached a deal with Philadelphia for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from city officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

Previous story
Easing pipeline congestion lets Western Canada producers enjoy higher oil prices

Just Posted

Survey showing support for SCS at Turning Point witheld from Red Deer council debate

Downtown Business Association says supervised consumpstion site survey was not reliable

Turning Point starts online supervised consumption site petition

The groups hopes to sway Red Deer city council

Justin Trudeau to visit flood-struck New Brunswick as crucial highway re-opens

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick residents have begun the long, messy business of… Continue reading

Charges dropped against man accused in 2017 shooting incident

Man was facing numerous weapons-related charges after Mustang Acres residence allegedly shot at

Cleanup ordered after potentially hazardous mould detected in Canadian warshi

HALIFAX — Inadequate ventilation, poor maintenance and old equipment are being blamed… Continue reading

Countdown to Women of Excellence is on

Raffle draw on Saturday

Tessa Virtue helps lovestruck Michigan man get to N.L. to meet girlfriend

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Love will be in the air next week… Continue reading

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2006 Eckville killing found dead

A man accused of the 2006 murder of an Eckville man has… Continue reading

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

SASKATOON — One of the hockey players who was injured in the… Continue reading

Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

SEATTLE — Nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors who responded to a… Continue reading

Former star athletes agree to donate brains after death for concussion research

TORONTO — Kerrin Lee-Gartner spent years hurtling down mountains, often paying the… Continue reading

WestJet promises full refunds on flights cancelled by pilot strike

MONTREAL — WestJet Airlines is promising to provide full refunds if flights… Continue reading

Hawaii volcano could blow its top soon, hurl rocks and ash

PAHOA, Hawaii — A Hawaii volcano is threatening to blow its top… Continue reading

Critic’s jailing shows hushed dissent since ‘08 China quake

BEIJING — A decade after a massive earthquake devastated parts of China’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month