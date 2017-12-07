Statistics Canada says median net worth of families in 2016 up 14.7% from 2012

THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the median net worth of Canadian families totalled $295,100 in 2016, up 14.7 per cent from 2012 the last time the survey was conducted.

Housing was both the largest asset and the largest debt for Canadians.

The total value of assets held by Canadians in 2016 was $12 trillion, up from $9.9 trillion in 2012. The median value of total assets owned by families amounted to $440,200, up from $391,700 in 2012.

Meanwhile, total debt reached $1.76 trillion in 2016, up from $1.41 trillion in 2012. The median value of total debt owed by families was $80,600 in 2016, up from $63,400 in 2012.

The report also found that 29.6 per cent of Canadian families were debt-free in 2016.

Statistics Canada says the share was highest among senior-led families with 58.0 per cent debt-free.

Previous story
Trudeau departs China without securing commitment start to free trade talks
Next story
National Energy Board rules in favour of Trans Mountain on Burnaby bylaw impasse

Just Posted

Red Deer Christmas charities ready for big holiday rush

Red Deer charities are bracing for the busiest time of the year.… Continue reading

Pharmacy break-in part of a string of similar robberies, say Red Deer Mounties

Narcotics and cash were stolen from a Red Deer pharmacy and police… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA takes appeal of 2015 election fine to Alberta Court of Appeal

A former Central Alberta MLA is taking his fight over a $250… Continue reading

Hit and run sends elderly Red Deer man to hospital, driver arrested

Charges have been laid in a hit and run that sent an… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties seize 29 guns, lay nearly 150 criminal charges

Two people face nearly 150 criminal charges after police executed two search… Continue reading

WATCH: CP Holiday Train in Lacombe

Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month