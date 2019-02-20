Stelco says fed measures helping steel prices as it focuses on domestic market

HAMILTON — Steel producer Stelco Holdings Inc. says federal protections for the industry have helped prop up earnings as it focuses more on the domestic market.

Executive chairman Alan Kestenbaum said measures Ottawa put in place to protect against cheap steel imports have been helpful to isolate the company from U.S. price declines for steel.

“What you’ve seen in the U.S. market is a very significant decline. And we have not seen that type of decline in Canada. A lot of that having to do with the very effective counter-measures that the Canadian government imposed,” he told analysts on a conference call Wednesday.

The federal government imposed restrictions on some metal imports last year over fears that foreign producers would ship excess material to Canada after the U.S. imposed tariffs. The measures have been criticized by Canada’s construction industry for making products more expensive.

U.S. tariffs have also helped accelerate Stelco’s plans to focus on what it sees as under-served markets in Canada, including the auto sector, Kestenbaum said.

By shifting more sales to the Canadian market, the company said it reduced tariff costs by 41 per cent compared with a quarter earlier to $23 million.

“To reduce tariff impacts and maximize profits, we shifted focus to sell more into Canada. The outcome is clear,” Kestenbaum said.

The shift is part of a wider effort by the company to be more responsive to market demands, he said.

“We quickly targeted products and markets with the greatest potential for profit. To measure this, we are introducing into our operations the latest technology such as artificial intelligence, profit analysts, and order management.”

He said Stelco would also look to increase its capacity for making coke fuel by 50 per cent to respond to potential demand.

The company earned $110 million, or $1.23 per share for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up from $15 million or 21 cents per share for the same quarter a year earlier.

It also announced a $100 million special dividend on what it said were strong earnings, including a record profits for the year.

Previous story
CEOS for Royal Bank, Enbridge, call for better balance in energy policies
Next story
Here comes the sun: Solar energy projects gain momentum in southeast Alberta

Just Posted

Shipping oil by rail questioned

Red Deer-area mayors respond

Peruvian brothers travel nearly 8,000 km to volunteer at Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Italo and Mirko Del Castillo say Canadian warmth contrasts with twinter cold

Pride Days celebrated for first time at Canada Winter Games on Feb. 21 and 28

Pride Days are another first for Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games.… Continue reading

Alberta investing $3.7B to move oil by rail, leasing cars

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it’s investing $3.7 billion to move… Continue reading

Red Deerians arrested with vehicles stolen from Drumheller

Drumheller RCMP investigate

Gardening: What are you planting in 2019?

What’s new in plants for 2019? Checking catalogues, greenhouses and stores will… Continue reading

Canada’s bobsleigh team races World Cup on Calgary home track facing closure

CALGARY — Canada’s skeleton and bobsled teams will race a World Cup… Continue reading

Italy becomes ninth international football league to join forces with CFL

TORONTO — Add Italy to the growing list of international football federations… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant Overwatch academy team to be known as the Montreal Rebellion

MONTREAL — The Toronto Defiant’s Overwatch academy team will be known as… Continue reading

Canadian fashion and design insiders recall Karl Lagerfeld’s charm, ingenuity

TORONTO — Several Canadian fashion and design experts who knew couture icon… Continue reading

Millennial Money: Make your funds move at the speed of life

Change is constant — especially when you’re young. Chances are you’ll cycle… Continue reading

TSB says improved tankers involved in Manitoba derailment that spilled crude

ST. LAZARE, Man. — Federal investigators say CN rail cars that spilled… Continue reading

Vancouver duo faced health scare while making Oscar-nominated ‘Animal Behaviour’

TORONTO — Husband-and-wife filmmakers Alison Snowden and David Fine had almost finished… Continue reading

Most Read