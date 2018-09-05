Stock indexes down, Canada’s dollar lower

TORONTO — Stock markets headed lower again Wednesday, with the technology and health care sectors leading the decline in Toronto.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.47 points at 16,082.83, adding to a 108.67-point decline on Friday and a 101.58 point drop on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.56 points at 25,942.92. The S&P 500 index was down 13.69 points at 2,883.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 109.63 points at 7,981.61.

The Canadian dollar traded down at 75.77 cents US compared with an average of 75.86 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was down 79 cents at US$69.08 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down less than a cent at US$2.82 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.90 at US$1,203.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.6 cents at US$2.62 a pound.