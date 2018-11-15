A strike was averted at the Globe and Mail. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Strike at Globe and Mail averted at last minute with tentative agreement: union

TORONTO — A strike has been averted at the Globe and Mail just hours before the deadline.

Unifor, which represents 320 reporters, editors and other staff at the national newspaper, says the two sides have reached a tentative agreement.

The union says details of the deal won’t be released until the agreement is presented to members for ratification.

Unifor had said it was seeking pension protection and an end to what it says is a pay gap between the Globe’s male and female employees.

The two sides had been negotiating for six months, but Unifor said talks had not moved forward for the past two months.

Members had given their bargaining committee a 94 per cent strike mandate two weeks ago.

A subsidiary of the Globe and Mail holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with the Toronto Star and a subsidiary of Montreal’s La Presse.

