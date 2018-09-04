Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

CALGARY — Research suggests Canadian oil is among the world’s most carbon-heavy, but Canada’s industry also has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions.

Joule Bergerson of the University of Calgary said emissions from oil production could be cut by almost a quarter if oil-producing countries adopted regulations similar to Canada’s that limit the amount of gas flared or vented into the air.

“It could make quite a bit of difference,” said Bergerson, a co-author of a paper funded by Canada’s Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council and published in the journal Science.

Bergerson and her colleagues from Stanford University in California analyzed how much carbon was contained in oil from nearly 9,000 oilfields in 90 countries, representing about 98 per cent of global production. Using data from satellites, industry, government and previous research, they also estimated how much methane and other greenhouse gases were released along with the oil.

They added the two sources of climate-changing emissions together and calculated how much of them were released per barrel of oil. That calculation showed Canada’s oilpatch was the fourth most carbon-intensive on the planet behind Algeria, Venezuela and Cameroon.

Canada’s rating was nearly twice the global average.

“We’ve known that for quite some time, that it’s a more difficult resource to get out of the ground,” Bergerson said. “That results in additional greenhouse gas emissions.”

What was surprising was the difference that flaring and venting made to carbon emissions. The paper concludes that about half of the highest-carbon oil comes from fields with high rates of flaring and venting.

Gas releases are why Algeria and Cameroon are more carbon-intensive than Canada, said Bergerson.

Gas flaring increased steadily between 2010 and 2016, the paper says. That includes countries such as the United States, where flaring has nearly quadrupled.

Those increases could be stopped if everyone took a more Canadian approach, which Bergerson described as world-leading.

The paper points out that in Canadian offshore fields, production restrictions are imposed if flaring is excessive.

In Alberta, flaring fell nearly two-thirds between 1996 and 2014.

The paper concludes that if minimal flaring standards were imposed worldwide, the amount of greenhouse gases emitted from producing the average barrel of oil would fall by 23 per cent.

Duncan Kenyon of the energy think tank Pembina Institute agreed flaring in Canada’s oilpatch is well-regulated.

“If we were to take Canadian regulations and applied them globally we’d be way better off,” Kenyon said.

But he pointed out several recent studies that have measured emissions in Canadian oil facilities have found much higher readings than industry estimates.

“We severely under-report our methane emissions,” he said. “We’re having a serious compliance and enforcement issue.”

Kenyon said under-reporting is common around the world.

While most carbon from fossil fuels is released when they are burned, cutting releases from production also matters, Bergerson said.

“This is the evolution, to adopt much more stringent regulations.”

Previous story
Virtual reality program teaches kids how to cross streets safely
Next story
Cora breakfast chain president relieved after arrest in 2017 kidnapping case

Just Posted

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Red Deer County wants more information on rodeo sponsorship request

Red Deer County has put a $150,000 funding request by Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Olds College cannabis course launched

Online course will run Oct. 1-26

WATCH: Focus on student safety as Red Deer public schools reopen

Mental health training goes district wide

Communications tower approved in Red Deer County despite objections

Woman living near tower’s proposed location said tower could be located elsewhere

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Labour Day with community barbecue

Red Deer & District Labour Council supports pharmacare plan for Canadians

UPDATE: AHS breaks ground on new Lacombe Community Health Centre

17,000 sq. ft. facility will bring existing Lacombe AHS services together

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

Highway overpass collapses in Kolkata; at least 1 dead

KOLKATA, India — A highway overpass collapsed Tuesday in the crowded Indian… Continue reading

Over 300 people evacuated from flooded Kansas college town

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Heavy rain caused a creek to burst its banks… Continue reading

Natural Resources committee meeting today to talk about pipeline decision

OTTAWA — Federal MPs on the natural resources committee will meet this… Continue reading

Motorcyle racer killed in crash

THE CANADIAN PRESS LEDUC, Alta. — A man described as an incredible… Continue reading

Police looking for tips after cat died when tossed from car in Parry Sound, Ont.

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Police are asking for the public’s help after… Continue reading

Turkey’s crisis could slow its push for influence in Balkans

VLADICIN HAN, Serbia — In the south of Serbia, a Turkish car… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month