The Jeff Bridges character “The Dude” from “The Big Lebowski” was part of a Stella Artois commercial that appeared during the Super Bowl. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Super Bowl ad winners: Bud Light, Amazon

NEW YORK — This year some of the Super Bowl ads that grabbed the greatest buzz were surprises, like Bud Light’s “Game of Thrones” teaser. Other crowd-pleasers focused on humour, like Amazon’s take on celebrity product testers.

While the New England Patriots bested the L.A. Rams on Sunday in Atlanta during Super Bowl 53, brands were also winning and losing off the field. Some spots, like Google’s ad about its translation service, charmed many viewers. But others like Mint Mobile’s ad about “chunky milk” fell flat.

BEST

Amazon

The Amazon ad was an early crowd pleaser when it was released well ahead of the game. Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker and other celebrities test out rejected Amazon products that feature its Alexa digital assistant, such as a talking electric toothbrush and a dog collar.

Bud Light

Bud Light’s crossover with Game of Thrones was a hit because it came as such a surprise. What started out as the “Bud Knight” in a jousting tournament morphs into a promo for the next “Game of Thrones” season.

“It was somewhat confusing at first,” said Mark DiMassimo, chief of ad agency DiMassimo Goldstein. “But it was super engaging and fun and surprising.”

Stella Artois

To tout its partnership with Water.org, which helps provide clean water to the developing world, the beer maker shows two 1990s icons giving up their signature drinks for a philanthropy-supporting brew. “The Dude” — a Jeff Bridges character from “The Big Lebowski” —forgoes his White Russian, while Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City” eschews her cosmopolitan. The 1990s nostalgia was a hit with viewers.

Hulu

Hulu kicked off the evening’s surprises during the first break with an ad that started out like Ronald Reagan’s 1984 campaign ad “Morning in America.” But it was soon revealed to be a teaser for the next season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” ”Wake up America, morning’s over,” a voiceover stated.

“It was a great misdirect and great placement,” DiMassimo said.

Google

An ad promoting its Google Translate service pointed out that although “words can hurt and sometimes divide,” the most translated words in the world are “How are you,” ”Thank you” and “I love you.”

Kim Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia, said the ad was an example of how the night’s “most powerful ads focused on unity, positivity and commonality.”

Microsoft

Another heart-tugger was Microsoft’s ad showing a disabled child talking excitedly about the fun he had using an adaptive Xbox controller designed for players with mobility limitations.

“It combined true emotion, great storytelling, and relevant product innovation with an insight about their category (gaming) as a great equalizer,” DiMassimo said.

WORST

Mint Mobile

The wireless provider was trying to stand out from larger rivals Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint. But the “gross-out” route may not have been the way to do it.

The ad compares Mint Mobile’s $20-a-month wireless plan with “chunky milk,” then it shows a fake ad with a family drinking the unappetizing beverage. A mint-colored cartoon fox says the milk is “not right,” but Mint Mobile’s plan “is right.”

“The ad could be confusing. People might just remember that Mint’s pricing is ‘not right,’” said Northwestern University marketing professor Tim Calkins.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines created a trailer for a six-minute short directed by Ridley Scott, known for directing Apple’s iconic “1984” ad. It was the storied director’s first return to the Super Bowl in decades. But some viewers took to Twitter to express confusion over what exactly the ad was trying to promote.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Pembina going ahead with polypropylene plant joint venture with Kuwaiti firm

Just Posted

School bus cancellations

Risk of frostbite

Super Bowl ad winners: Bud Light, Amazon

NEW YORK — This year some of the Super Bowl ads that… Continue reading

Pembina going ahead with polypropylene plant joint venture with Kuwaiti firm

CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it is going ahead with its… Continue reading

Norwegian politician may travel to Canada for possible moose statue summit

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — The deputy mayor of a Norwegian town says… Continue reading

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis as allies meet: source

OTTAWA — Senior government officials say Canada will provide new humanitarian assistance… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Gronkowski makes 2 key catches in what could be last game

ATLANTA — Rob Gronkowski rumbled down the field, got past two defenders… Continue reading

Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee ready for first LPGA Tour event as a professional

It took weeks for Jaclyn Lee to really absorb that she had… Continue reading

Review: Thank U, Next: Maroon 5’s halftime show was basic

There are a number of words you could use to describe Maroon… Continue reading

Canadian Sci-Tech Oscar winners on the science behind blockbuster films

TORONTO — Martin Scorsese has nothing on Toronto-based graphics researcher Jos Stam.… Continue reading

Huawei fades from U.S. headlines, but still looms large over trade talk

WASHINGTON — A Canadian reader of U.S. news reports about last week’s… Continue reading

Trudeau speaks with Venezuelan leader Guaido ahead of key meeting of allies

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says he has spoken with… Continue reading

GM Canada disputes Unifor Super Bowl ad calling automaker ‘un-Canadian’

The Canadian subsidiary of General Motors has tried to stop an autoworkers’… Continue reading

MP says feds slow to act on anti-black racism one year after Trudeau pledge

OTTAWA — Federal efforts to address systemic issues affecting black Canadians appear… Continue reading

Most Read