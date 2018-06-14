The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a union’s appeal of a key ruling about random drug testing at Suncor Energy’s oilsands operations in northeast Alberta. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Supreme Court will not hear drug testing appeal involving oilsands workers

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a union’s appeal of a key ruling about random drug testing at Suncor Energy’s oilsands operations in northeast Alberta.

Suncor began testing staff in safety-sensitive jobs six years ago, prompting Unifor — which represents some 3,000 workers at the site — to file a grievance claiming the tests infringe privacy.

An arbitration tribunal allowed the union’s grievance, concluding the testing policy was an unreasonable exercise of management rights.

However, an Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench ruling quashed that decision, sending the matter to a fresh arbitration panel.

Unifor appealed, but the Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed the union’s challenge, and Unifor took its case to the Supreme Court.

As usual, the high court gave no reason for refusing to hear the case.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias said the union is confident it will prevail when the new arbitration panel hears the case.

“There is no evidence that random testing improves safety,” Dias said Thursday in a release. “Unifor is committed to reliable methods to keep our members safe on the job while respecting their dignity.”

Dias said in the meantime, the interim injunction prohibiting Suncor from randomly testing workers for drugs and alcohol will remain in place.

Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Setal said the company hopes the new arbitration process will begin as soon as possible.

“We are looking forward to moving forward with this case so that we can ensure that people are sent home safely at the end of every shift,” she said. “Time is of the essence because people are getting hurt and the risk continues.”

A Court of Queen’s Bench judge granted the injunction last December at the request of the union.

Suncor and Unifor Local 707-A have been battling over random testing since 2012, when the company announced it was going to start the practice.

The union argues that it violates workers’ rights and privacy.

Unifor says Suncor employees are already subjected to more alcohol and drug testing than Alberta drivers.

The union says Suncor tests following virtually every workplace incident. In contrast, police can only demand that a driver submit to drug and alcohol testing if the officer has reasonable grounds to believe the driver is impaired.

Previous story
Ottawa orders regulator to investigate sales practices by big telecom companies
Next story
Canada faces new trade tests from Italy as feds battle challenges on many fronts

Just Posted

Psychotic man knew killing woman was wrong and is guilty of murder: Crown prosecutor

Defence lawyer says Jordan Koizumi was delusional and not criminally responsible for 2016 murder

Watch: Maskwacis rainbow crosswalk first on Canadian reserve, officials say

A rainbow crosswalk in Maskwacis might be the first one on a… Continue reading

Red Deer County resident chases fugitives who stole his quad to evade police

Tyler Hirsche said his ‘disbelief’ turned into anger and frustration

Red Deer Air and Army cadets prepare for Annual Ceremonial Review

Year-end showcase this Saturday

WATCH: Innisfail Pro Rodeo brings cowboy action to Central Alberta

Pro rodeo returns to Innisfail at the Daines Ranch this weekend. The… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer soccer player to train with Real Madrid in Spain this summer

Kristofer Grobmeier, 17, was one of 16 Canadians selected to train with the team

Canada’s billions in fossil fuel subsidies to go under the microscope

OTTAWA — The federal government has taken a step towards fulfilling it’s… Continue reading

Celebrate all things gardening with Parkland Garden Centre during Garden Days

Events start Saturday

Central Alberta Amateur Radio Club hosting picnic and hamfest

Central Aberta’s amateur radio group is meeting for its annual hamfest and… Continue reading

Calgary 2026 leadership in the hands of entrepreneur, skier Scott Hutcheson

CALGARY — Riding around in the back of the Canadian men’s ski… Continue reading

Byelection called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Vote to fill empty seat left vacant by Don McIntyre

#BuyCanadian: Pocketbook patriotism takes off amid U.S. trade tensions

Bonnie Hallman of Winnipeg had been booked to board a Disney cruise… Continue reading

No reported right whale deaths in Canadian waters so far in 2018, officials say

HALIFAX — There have been no reported deaths of North Atlantic right… Continue reading

Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee

Los Angeles police are investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics’… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month