Survey shows occupancy up 4.7 per cent at hotels in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A survey indicates that hotel occupancy in Oklahoma has risen by 4.7 per cent over the past year.

The survey by Nashville, Tennessee-based STR found that occupancy as of July was up 9.5 per cent outside the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas. Occupancy at hotels in Oklahoma City and Tulsa increased by 1.6 per cent.

The Journal Record reports that northwest Oklahoma City saw a huge uptick in occupancy, rate and revenue per available room. But the survey recorded a decline in the city’s central business district, where occupancy dropped almost 3 per cent, and the average daily rate went down 2.1 per cent. Revenue was down nearly 5 per cent.

The statewide data included information from 922 hotels which represented 72,000 rooms. The figures are only 71 per cent of the entire Oklahoma hotel market.

Previous story
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ banks another crazy rich weekend

Just Posted

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

Supporting people with Parkinson in the Red Deer area

Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride is set for Sept. 9

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Emerson Drive to headline CFR 45 Cabaret

Emerson Drive will be the headliner for the CFR 45 Cabaret later… Continue reading

Midway returns to Sylvan Lake

Central Albertans can enjoy amusement rides, carnival food and more in downtown… Continue reading

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Patchwork of programs serve child sex-trafficking victims

DALLAS — Not long after the last time Cecilia Roberts was sent… Continue reading

Duterte calls Hitler ‘insane’ at Holocaust memorial

JERUSALEM — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who once compared himself to Hitler,… Continue reading

Detroit is latest big school district to turn off tap water

DETROIT — Some 50,000 Detroit public school students will start the school… Continue reading

Make robots pay taxes? Documents detail ideas to adapt to changing labour force

OTTAWA — The Liberals have been told to consider taxing robots that… Continue reading

On Labour Day, Parti Quebecois promises $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

MONTREAL — The Parti Quebecois would raise Quebec’s minimum wage to $15… Continue reading

Work-life balance, precarious workers, a focus for revamp of federal labour code

OTTAWA — Restoring a work-life balance and better protections for part-time and… Continue reading

Reid-Foley fans 10, earns 1st win, Blue Jays top Marlins 6-1

MIAMI — Sean Reid-Foley looked much different during his third start in… Continue reading

Collaros leads Roughriders to comeback win over Bombers in Labour Day Classic

REGINA — Zach Collaros and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offence found life in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month