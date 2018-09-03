Survey shows occupancy up 4.7 per cent at hotels in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A survey indicates that hotel occupancy in Oklahoma has risen by 4.7 per cent over the past year.

The survey by Nashville, Tennessee-based STR found that occupancy as of July was up 9.5 per cent outside the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas. Occupancy at hotels in Oklahoma City and Tulsa increased by 1.6 per cent.

The Journal Record reports that northwest Oklahoma City saw a huge uptick in occupancy, rate and revenue per available room. But the survey recorded a decline in the city’s central business district, where occupancy dropped almost 3 per cent, and the average daily rate went down 2.1 per cent. Revenue was down nearly 5 per cent.

The statewide data included information from 922 hotels which represented 72,000 rooms. The figures are only 71 per cent of the entire Oklahoma hotel market.