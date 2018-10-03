Survey: US companies added a healthy 230,000 jobs last month

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added a robust 230,000 jobs in September, a private survey found, a sign that strong economic growth is spurring companies to add more workers.

Payroll processor ADP says that September’s job gain was the most in seven months. It followed 168,000 new jobs in August, a figure that was revised slightly higher.

Construction firms added 34,000 jobs, while professional and business services, which includes higher-paying jobs such as engineering and accounting as well as temp workers, added a strong 70,000. Education and health services added 44,000 jobs.

ADP’s report comes a day before the government is scheduled to release jobs data for September. Economists have forecast that Friday’s report will show that employers added 183,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet.

Previous story
Canada’s finance minister touts USMCA but says dairy, steel sectors need help
Next story
US to offer cyberwar capabilities to NATO allies

Just Posted

Hwy 2 south of Red Deer reopened

Hwy 2 between Crossfield and Bowden closed overnight because of multi-vehicle collision

Lacombe and District Performing Arts Festival receives $10,000 from City of Lacombe

Grant will allow majority of performances to be at the LMC

UPDATE: Lacombe Fire reports 1 dead after collision between semi and pickup near Lacombe

Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2

Red Deer sends snow-clearing help to Calgary

Red Deer is lending a hand – or in this case –… Continue reading

RDC — and the Red Deer-area — are adapting to energy efficiencies

Sustainability-minded “kids are coming” and everybody needs to adapt, says RDC’s president

VIDEO: De Wit scores twice, Red Deer Rebels win fourth straight

Brandon Hagel adds three assists and leads WHL with 13 points

French police nab convict in helicopter prison break

PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario convenience stores

TORONTO — Allowing the display and advertising of vaping products in thousands… Continue reading

Recounts in N.B. that could influence which party controls legislature

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Recounts are being held today in two New… Continue reading

Canada can claim at least partial success of progressive agenda in USMCA

OTTAWA — Was Canada’s pursuit of a “progressive” trade agenda a help… Continue reading

Survey: US companies added a healthy 230,000 jobs last month

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added a robust 230,000 jobs in September, a… Continue reading

Hands off: Canada to sign international moratorium on High Arctic fishing

Canada is to join more than a dozen countries Wednesday in signing… Continue reading

Trudeau affirms China trade aspirations after USMCA’s ‘non-market’ requirement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committed to pursuing… Continue reading

Snow kidding: Calgarians slog through streets after heavy, wet snowfall

CALGARY — The morning commute proved difficult in Calgary after a dump… Continue reading

Most Read