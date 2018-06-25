Syncrude outage expected to ease pipeline congestion, boost heavy oil prices

CALGARY — A production shutdown at Syncrude Canada’s oilsands mine and upgrader complex in northern Alberta is expected to free up pipeline space out of Western Canada and strengthen prices for Canadian heavy oil.

The company has said production of upgraded bitumen could remain offline at its works north of Fort McMurray through July. The stoppage was caused by a power outage last week.

The interruption should help alleviate pipeline congestion in Western Canada that has increased the difference in price for Western Canadian Select bitumen blend oil versus New York-traded West Texas Intermediate crude oil, said Canadian analysts with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. in a research report.

The differential spiked at about US$30 per barrel in February, fell to the high teens in April and May as oilsands projects went through maintenance shutdowns, but rose again in the past few weeks as output again filled pipelines. It closed at US$25.50 last Friday.

The differential will likely revert back to US$13 to $15 per barrel in July, Barclays analysts predicted in a report.

Syncrude has the capacity to produce 350,000 barrels per day but Barclays estimated it has averaged only 245,000 bpd so far this year because of planned and unplanned down time. It lowered its estimate of third-quarter production from 305,000 bpd to between 200,000 and 215,000 bpd, adding it expects Syncrude to post significantly higher costs per barrel.

The analysts say the news is negative for Suncor Energy Inc., which owns about 59 per cent of Syncrude, and Imperial Oil Ltd., with a 25 per cent stake.

On June 7, Suncor said in a news release it was ready for “strong production” this year after completing maintenance at facilities including Syncrude.

Previous story
Cybersecurity experts: government needs to do more to resolve skills shortage
Next story
U.S. imported more seafood in 2017 than any prior year

Just Posted

Red Deer house fire deemed suspicious

RCMP investigating Normadeau house fire

Outfitter convicted of Wildlife Act charges

Convictions relate to hunting without a licence and hunting out of season in West Country in 2015

VIDEO: Fallen Worker Tribute complete at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Ribbon cutting officially opens tribute

Judge says second-degree murder case not unreasonably delayed

Defence lawyer argued Red Deer man’s trial will take place outside Supreme Court 30-month deadline

Life like a nightmare since daughter’s fatal beating shared online: mother

WINNIPEG — The mother of a young Indigenous woman whose fatal beating… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fallen Worker Tribute complete at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Ribbon cutting officially opens tribute

Millard had means, motive and opportunity to kill his father, Crown alleges

TORONTO — A Crown lawyer says a Toronto man accused of killing… Continue reading

Federal government to spend $75 million studying seniors’ quality of life

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick is becoming a laboratory for Canadian research… Continue reading

RCMP pledges at MMIW inquiry in Regina to do better on Indigenous issues

REGINA — The head of Canada’s national police force says it’s clear… Continue reading

Equalization debate re-emerges ahead of finance ministers’ meeting in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Canada’s long-simmering internal debate over the how the federal government… Continue reading

A small bird, nest and four eggs hold up major Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A small plover and her egg-laden nest are holding hostage… Continue reading

Rural bookstore trades in books, imagination and old-fashioned summer vacations

RIVER JOHN, N.S. — Down a sunny dirt road, deep in rural… Continue reading

Storm-ravaged aquarium opens splashy new shark exhibit

NEW YORK — Cue the “Jaws” music. Sharks are the stars of… Continue reading

Street artist Banksy splashes Paris with works on migrants

PARIS — Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migration… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month