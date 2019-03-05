Target hits on all cylinders in the fourth quarter

MINNEAPOLIS — Strong online sales, traffic growth in newly remodeled stores and expanded delivery options pushed Target beyond most expectations in the crucial fourth quarter, when retailers ring up holiday sales.

Target, which is fighting with Walmart as well as Amazon for online dominance, reported a 31 per cent spike in comparable digital sales Tuesday, which contributed 2.4 percentage points to comparable sales growth. Comparable sales, which include store and online sales, rose 5.3 per cent, better than the 5 per cent that industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.

But it also recorded a 4.5 per cent tick higher in store traffic, where the company has dedicated billions of dollars to update and modernize. That appears to be paying off, even with the company focused so intently on e-commerce.

The company put out a better-than-expected forecast for the year, and shares rose almost 6 per cent before the opening bell Tuesday.

For the three months ended Feb. 2, Target Corp. reported $23 billion in revenue, beating the $22.92 billion forecast. It earned $799 million, or $1.52 per share. Its adjusted earnings were $1.53 per share, a penny better than Wall Street expected.

Target follows Walmart in bucking some early U.S. reports that the retail sector is in for a slowdown. Americans appear ready and willing to spend without paycheque anxiety.

Target announced in January that comparable holiday sales rose 5.7 per cent in November and December from the same period last year. The Minneapolis company is among those that have expanded their toy aisles to capitalize on the demise of Toys R Us.

Target is spending more than $7 billion through 2020 to update its stores and hopes to meld in urban areas with smaller locations. In addition to money on store improvements, it’s paying employees more, all in hopes of revitalizing its vibe and keeping shoppers coming back for an updated lineup of products.

With the arrival of Amazon, Target has expanded delivery services while capitalizing on the strength of its physical presence. Stores have become shipping hubs, speeding deliveries and customers have the option of picking up purchases curbside or choosing next-day delivery for some purchases.

Target Corp. said it expects 2019 per-share earnings of $5.75to$6.05. Even the low end of that range easily beats analyst projections of $5.61.

Previous story
Noem offers bills aimed at possible Keystone XL protests
Next story
Millennial Money: 3 things that change when you own a home

Just Posted

Red Deerians will soon see exactly where crimes are happening on neighbourhood crime map

Council hopes this strengthens crime prevention efforts and connections between citizens and police

Federal government targets B.C. guns and gang violence with $5.3 M fund

VICTORIA — The federal government says fighting gun and gang violence in… Continue reading

Small business to get rebates for some of the cost of energy efficiency projects

OTTAWA — The federal government’s plan to ease the carbon-price burden on… Continue reading

Temporary shelter for addicts given year-long extension by troubled Red Deer city council

Majority of councillors thought a ‘band-aid solution’ was better than no solution

Red Deer funds outreach team to approach homeless campers with housing options

Just cleaning up ‘rough sleeper camps’ doesn’t solve the problem, council told

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

Unusual alliance to save blue whales stalled by Sri Lanka

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes,… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped his insistence that his government… Continue reading

Coerced-sterilization allegations a ‘crisis’ that demands public inquiry: chief

OTTAWA — Ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing… Continue reading

Prime minister’s Regina trip cancelled in favour of private meetings in Ottawa

REGINA — A scheduled visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Regina… Continue reading

Obama tells Winnipeg audience that politics being driven by passions not facts

WINNIPEG — Barack Obama says there is a danger in the United… Continue reading

Saskatchewan’s Moe wants carbon tax delayed pending Appeal Court ruling

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is asking Ottawa to hold off… Continue reading

Judge allows preservation of more records in Spacey case

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A judge has approved a request by attorneys for… Continue reading

Spielberg’s push against Netflix at the Oscars hits a nerve

LOS ANGELES — When Steven Spielberg speaks about the business of Hollywood,… Continue reading

Most Read