TD Bank acquires Toronto-based artificial intelligence startup Layer 6 AI

Toronto-Dominion Bank is acquiring artificial intelligence startup Layer 6 AI for an undisclosed amount as financial services companies increasingly look to tap the technology’s potential.

Canada’s largest bank by assets has been looking to build up its capabilities in AI for some time, said Michael Rhodes, group head of innovation, technology and shared services.

“The mass amounts of data with increases in computing power really give rise to the ability for machine learning, or artificial intelligence, to really play a much more prominent role,” he said.

Toronto-based Layer 6, which launched in late 2016, uses AI in its platform to analyze various forms of data to learn and anticipate an individual customer’s needs.

Layer 6 will retain its brand name and separate office in Toronto’s Yorkville area, but TD will become its sole client and customer, said Rhodes.

TD’s acquisition comes after it announced in October 2017 an agreement with U.S.-based Kasisto to integrate its KAI Banking chatbot platform into the bank’s mobile app.

This also comes as corporate interest in AI and its potential continues to mount.

Canadian AI companies saw record funding in the first three quarters of 2017, receiving $191 million across 22 deals, according to PwC Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada has been investing in AI research, setting up labs in Toronto and Edmonton, as well as one in Montreal in November 2017. RBC, Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization, also last January tapped AI pioneer Dr. Richard S. Sutton as an academic adviser.

Meanwhile, the federal and Ontario governments have doubled down on AI, collectively investing $100 million in a Toronto-based research institute. The Vector Institute, which opened in March 2017, was also set to receive $80 million from more than 30 private sector companies.

Both TD and RBC are Vector Institute partners, while Layer 6 founders Jordan Jacobs and Tomi Poutanen are Vector Institute founders.

Jacobs said after the startup’s launch in late 2016, it began doing work for various clients, including TD, last spring.

After Layer 6 won an international competition last August for the best recommendation system — called the RecSys Challenge — and as it began looking to raise more money from venture capital that fall, the startup began getting acquisition approaches, he said. Jacobs would not specify which companies, but said the interest came from a variety “both inside and outside of Canada.”

He said the startup, which now employs 17 people, was at an “inflection point” and needed to raise money to grow and meet demand. Its decision was guided by its aim to “build a global AI ecosystem in Canada,” he said.

“If we go and we raised a ton of money from foreign investors, at some point along the way we essentially stop being a Canadian company even if we’re located here,” said Jacobs. “And for us, this was an opportunity to build inside a global company that is Canadian, TD, and to help them leap to the front of the pack around the world in adopting AI.”

While neither firm would detail exactly how the technology would be applied at TD, Rhodes said this could include detecting certain spending patterns that indicate a customer may be buying a house and offer a mortgage. Or, in the future, applications could include the ability to analyze call centre audio and identify disgruntled customers who make multiple calls, and offer additional measures to address their issues, he said.

Given the growing number of ways customers interact with their banks, such as via smartphone apps, online, social media as well as through call centres and branches, it has become much more difficult to monitor customer needs, he said.

“What we hope to gather from AI is the ability to kind of know and understand our customers, in the same way that store manager knew back in the 1970s,” Rhodes said.

Previous story
Banks see initial writedowns, future earnings bump under Trump tax changes
Next story
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts slowed in December to 216,980

Just Posted

Rural crime task force casting wide net in Central Alberta

People are mad. That’s the theme Blaine Calkins has heard as he… Continue reading

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Cold week ahead in Red Deer

Red Deerians should make sure they bundle up and stay warm this… Continue reading

Red Deer gets new fire chief

Ken McMullen comes to Red Deer from Calgary Emergency Management Agency

Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Lacombe

Popular broadcast will come to Lacombe on Feb. 3-4 weekend

UPDATED: Downtown businesses meet to talk about Red Deer crime

RCMP provide information and answer questions

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month