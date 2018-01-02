TD’s online brokerage service faces outage; customers complain on social media

Some Toronto-Dominion Bank customers are having problems using its WebBroker internet brokerage service and taking to social media with their complaints.

Several Twitter users are complaining about problems logging into or using TD’s WebBroker website since Friday, and complaints about the bank logged on CanadianOutages.com today began to climb at around 9:30 a.m.

The bank posted a message on the WebBroker website saying it is experiencing a system issue that is affecting a small percentage of clients, and clients can use the TD Mobile App as it works towards a solution.

A TD Bank spokesman says the bank plans to make capacity upgrades tonight to its WebBroker online brokerage service that will help solve intermittent delays some of its clients have recently experienced.

TD spokesman Paolo Pasquini says clients can also call TD Direct Investing (1-800-465-5463) to speak with an investment representative who can help process transactions on their behalf.

However, Twitter users also complained of waiting as long as 30 minutes to speak to a TD bank representative.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank our clients for their patience,” Pasquini says.

