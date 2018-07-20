Teamsters Canada Rail Conference members vote in favour of CP Rail agreement

CALGARY — The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says members have voted about 65 per cent in favour of a four-year deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

The agreement covers more than 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers and addresses equity issues, improvements to work rules, benefits, and provides a nine per cent salary increase over the agreement set to run until the end of 2021.

The vote follows a short strike by CP train crews last May.

The Teamsters say fatigue was a major issue behind the strike and the new deal gives the option of a third 48-hour rest period a month and improved rest provisions for yard employees.

CP Rail says the agreement provides certainty and stability for employees as well as for customers, shareholders, and the broader economy.

The Teamsters say 25 workers of the Kootenay Valley Railway voted about 92 per cent in favour of a five-year agreement.

Previous story
Loonie moves up as inflation ticks higher, TSX moves lower at late-morni
Next story
Trudeau affirms importance of NAFTA amid rumbling of U.S.-Mexico deal

Just Posted

Eight dogs found in Innisfail hotel room were kept in cages

Eight dogs, kept in cages in a small hotel room in Innisfail… Continue reading

Boot Scootin BBQ at Red Deer airport draws big crowd

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre to benefit from donations

Severe thunderstorm watch for Central Alberta

Thunderstorm watch covers large area including Sylvan Lake to Stettler

Bird on a wire causes electrical problems in Red Deer

City workers put protective covers on line

WATCH: Kayakers go over Ram Falls south of Nordegg

Two take 30-metre plunge, post video of thrill ride

WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day during Westerner Days

Red Deer residents can’t get enough mini-doughnuts

Mini-doughnuts were the biggest draw to Westerner Days according to a Red… Continue reading

Four-car crash, including RCMP vehicle, on Highway 2

Two sheriff vehicles were also involved in the collision

Divers hunt for 4 after Missouri duck boat sinks, killing 13

BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

From hot to not? The Baloney Meter weighs in on Scheer’s economy claims

OTTAWA — “Justin Trudeau inherited a booming economy, but he’s squandering it.… Continue reading

Scathing suicide inquiry finds gaps, shortcomings at Royal Military College

OTTAWA — Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at… Continue reading

Premiers strike deal to allow increased flow of beer, alcohol across borders

ST. ANDREWS, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are set to wrap up their… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month