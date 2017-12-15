A tentative plea agreement has been reached that would see a Winnipeg-based online pharmacy and two affiliated businesses fined millions of dollars for selling misbranded and counterfeit drugs in the United States. CanadaDrugs.com Director of Pharmacy Robert Fraser, left, takes then-Governor of Minnesota Tim Pawlenty, second from left, on a tour of the internet pharmacy, in Winnipeg. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Tentative deal reached in case of Canadian firm that sold cancer drug online

WINNIPEG — A tentative plea agreement has been reached that would see a Winnipeg-based online pharmacy and two affiliated businesses fined millions of dollars for selling misbranded and counterfeit drugs in the United States.

The agreement, which still has to be approved by a U.S. district court in Montana, would see Canada Drugs and two subsidiaries plead guilty, pay a US$5 million fine and forfeit US$29 million.

A separate plea agreement for the company’s president, Kris Thorkelson, would see Thorkelson pay a $250,000 fine and serve six months of house arrest followed by four and a half years of probation.

The deals would also require the company to surrender its domain names and stop any distribution of unapproved or misbranded drugs in the U.S.

Canada Drugs was charged with selling counterfeit cancer drugs online over a three-year period ending in 2012.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not comment on the matter while it is still before the courts, and calls to Canada Drugs, Thorkelson and the company’s lawyer were not returned.

Winnipeg was the centre of a boom in online pharmacies in the early 2000s. Sales of relatively inexpensive Canadian drugs into the U.S. market grew rapidly, but the industry later consolidated as the Canadian supply became tighter.

A plea agreement filed in the Montana court says Canada Drugs and its affiliates will forfeit an amount that reflects, at a minimum, what they earned.

“The defendants admit that proceeds from misbranded and counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs they distributed … from January 2009 to January 2012 totalled at least $29 million in United States currency,” the document reads.

The Canada Drugs website continued to be up and running Friday.

A Health Canada inspection registry shows the company had its Drug Establishment Licence suspended by the department in 2014 after an inspection found several deficiencies including a problem with refrigerated storage equipment.

The licence was reinstated following another inspection that found the company in compliance with regulations.

The Canadian International Pharmacy Association, an industry group that represents more than 60 pharmaceutical websites, said Friday the charges in Montana relate only to former wholesale sales by Canada Drugs to clinics and other operations. The company continues to offer direct sales to individuals in the United States.

“That was a complete and separate business from the online pharmacy that they … have operated very successfully for over 15 years,” said executive director Tim Smith.

“They’re very well-liked by their customers. They’re very well-trusted by their customers.”

Previous story
Linamar stock has best day in weeks in wake $1.2-billion of MacDon deal
Next story
Disney-Fox deal may create a new nerdy nirvana

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages to close in 2018

This will be the last Christmas for Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages.… Continue reading

Celestial light show can be seen over Red Deer this week

Local students stay up to watch the meteor shower

Businesses to gather to talk about crime

Red Deer Downtown Business Association understands challenges

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in covert stolen vehicle operation

Eight people facing 34 charges after four-day police operation last week

Watch: Man plays flaming bagpipes while riding a unicycle in a ‘Star Wars’ costume

The sight of Darth Vader, riding a unicycle and playing flaming bagpipes,… Continue reading

Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true

A dying man’s wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie is… Continue reading

Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Winston Blackmore’s lawyer says Blackmore did not believe he could be prosecuted

Trudeaus, Mulroneys, Erdem? Canadians who could snag a royal wedding invite

Save the date. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Canada’s retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the… Continue reading

Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

John Hickey accidently shot himself while checking rabbit snares

Shelter dogs could go vegan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles may soon be home to a lot more vegan dogs.… Continue reading

The coolest way to serve coffee at dinner’s end

I can put together a decent dinner party. But when it comes… Continue reading

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month