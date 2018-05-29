FILE - In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South Jordan, Utah. The Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode accelerated in the seconds before it smashed into the stopped firetruck, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press. Two people were injured. Data from the Model S electric vehicle show it picked up speed for 3.5 seconds before crashing into the firetruck the report said. The driver manually hit the brakes a fraction of a second before impact. (South Jordan Police Department via AP,File)

Tesla in Autopilot mode crashes into California police car

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Authorities say a Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode has crashed into a parked police cruiser in Southern California.

Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the officer was not in the cruiser during the crash Tuesday in Laguna Beach. He says the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries.

The police SUV ended up with its two passenger-side wheels on a sidewalk.

Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes. The carmaker says the function is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.

Previous story
