The Latest: Ohio governor calls Trump ag plan ‘farm welfare’

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trade policy (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Ohio’s Republican governor is blasting President Donald Trump’s tariffs and his plan to provide $12 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers hurt by foreign retaliation.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says Trump’s imposition of tariffs on products from such allies as Canada under national security grounds was “completely absurd,” and that now the president is resorting to “farm welfare” when U.S. farmers want trade. The frequent Trump critic and 2016 rival for the GOP presidential nomination spoke as the 12-day Ohio State Fair opened in Columbus.

The Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced a $12 billion, three-part plan to borrow money from the U.S. Treasury to pay farmers being hurt by the trade battles with China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

Kasich says that will only compound tariff damage.

__

7:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling China “vicious” on trade and says it is targeting U.S. farmers specifically because “they know I love & respect” them.

Trump is also pushing back against critics of his latest plan to provide $12 billion in emergency relief for farmers, telling them to “be cool” because “the end result will be worth it!”

Farm-state Republicans say farmers want markets for their crops, not government payoffs for lost sales.

On Twitter, Trump says people “snipping at your heels during a negotiation” will only delay the process. He writes: “Negotiations are going really well, be cool. The end result will be worth it!”

He also tweeted: “China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice – until now!”

___

1:24 a.m.

Some Republicans in farm states are dismissing the Trump administration’s plan to provide $12 billion in emergency relief in the wake of trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, particularly China.

The GOP lawmakers say farmers want markets for their crops, not payoffs for lost sales and lower prices. Administration officials deny that the plan is a bailout.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the plan is meant for short-term relief while President Donald Trump and other officials work on trade deals.

The government’s action points to administration concern about damage to U.S. farmers from Trump’s trade tariffs and the potential for losing House and Senate seats in the Midwest and elsewhere.

The program is expected to start taking effect around Labor Day.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Formula One’s Carey leads tributes to Marchionne

Just Posted

Inmates at Edmonton Remand Centre refused to eat after lockdown

EDMONTON — Alberta Justice says dozen of inmates at the Edmonton Remand… Continue reading

Vancouver Park Board formally acknowledges colonial role, votes to apologize

VANCOUVER — The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park may be up for… Continue reading

Toronto mayor, residents, to hold vigil tonight for Danforth shooting victims

TORONTO — Residents of Toronto’s Greektown will attend another vigil tonight to… Continue reading

’Lot of frustration:’ Lethbridge mayor calls councillor ‘a moron’ in email

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The mayor of Lethbridge called one of his councillors… Continue reading

No evidence linking ISIL to deadly Toronto shooting, police chief says

Toronto’s police chief says there is no evidence to support a claim… Continue reading

Watch: Grizzly bear gets a little too closer to kayaker

Continue reading

The Latest: Ohio governor calls Trump ag plan ‘farm welfare’

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trade policy (all times… Continue reading

Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato’s Atlantic City beach show

NEW YORK — Live Nation says Demi Lovato’s concert on Thursday on… Continue reading

Crowdfunding campaign in Winnipeg launched to buy new sleigh for Santa parade

WINNIPEG — Santa needs a new sleigh for his annual parade in… Continue reading

European teams keeping close eye on Brazilian targets

RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilian soccer league resumed after the World… Continue reading

Laos dam disaster leaves 24 dead, scores missing

ATTAPEU, Laos — Rescuers searched Wednesday for scores of villagers left missing… Continue reading

IS claims suicide blasts, attacks that kill dozens in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria — A series of suicide bombings and attacks that sparked… Continue reading

Toronto council wants Ottawa to ban sale of handguns within city limits

Toronto will ask Ottawa to ban the sale of handguns within city… Continue reading

Two Alberta children rescued from alleged sexual exploitation

Incidents in Sylvan Lake and Edmonton

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month