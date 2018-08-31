‘This is historic:’ Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

CHURCHILL, Man. — A deal has been reached to sell and repair a broken rail line that is the only land link for the northern Manitoba town of Churchill.

The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017 damaged the line and forced fuel and food to be flown in at skyrocketing costs.

The town said the deal includes the sale of the Hudson Bay Railway, the Port of Churchill and the Churchill Marine Tank Farm.

“This is great news,” Churchill Mayor Mike Spence said in an interview. “This is historic.”

A news release from the federal government late Friday said the assets have been purchased by the Arctic Gateway Group, a private-public partnership of Missinippi Rail Limited Partnership, Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings and AGT Limited Partnership.

It said they are fully committed to the restoration of the Hudson Bay rail line.

“I want Canadians living in northern Manitoba and Nunavut to know that the government of Canada understands the importance of the line to their daily lives,” said Jim Carr, the minister of international trade diversification.

Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs and trade, added that it’s an important rail line for the people of Churchill and the surrounding communities who depend on it for their food supply and export of their grain.

It’s not clear how quickly repairs to the line can be done, but officials said in the news release that construction crews are mobilizing.

“Phase one of the project will be to repair the rail line, undertake safety and rehabilitation upgrades to the port and the railway assets,” said Paul Rivett, director of Arctic Gateway Group. “We will commence the repairs and do all we can to restore service expeditiously and safely.

“We are racing against time.”

Hudson Bay Railway has said the line has been losing money for years and the necessary repairs would cost tens of millions of dollars.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said the deal is positive for all Manitobans, particularly those who live in Churchill and northern Manitoba.

“We are hopeful the repair of the rail line can occur as soon as possible so that service can be resumed before freeze-up,” he said in a statement.

Pallister said, however, that they have made the financial commitments and logistical arrangements to ensure propane resupply for the winter.

Spence said he’s hoping the work can start next week and be completed this fall.

“We’ll let the contractors get it done and we’ll monitor it, naturally,” said the mayor. “We’re hoping this can get done in record time.”

Spence added that the deal is the light at the end of the tunnel.

“This community has been so solid, so strong and it’s been challenging, it’s been so difficult,” he said. “This afternoon, this evening, some of the folks I’ve just talked to are so happy, so pleased, and very excited about a bright future.”

Previous story
Aimia reaches settlement agreement in Aeroplan expiry class action case

Just Posted

Red Deer getting temporary safe consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP arrested the man Wednesday

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

Last Food Truck Friday of 2018 in Red Deer

The final event was this week in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Conservation groups realize late Stettler farmer’s dream

Central Alberta farm is reclaimed as wildlife habitat

WATCH: City and province must do more to deal with opioid crisis, say Red Deer advocates

They call for safe consumption site and drug treatment centre

Trudeau names nine new parliamentary secretaries, removes four from roster

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his parliamentary secretary… Continue reading

Nova Scotia’s battle against opioid scourge is showing progress, officials say

TRURO, N.S. — Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer says the province’s fight… Continue reading

Families gather for 20th Swissair anniversary: ‘The only grave I have to visit’

HALIFAX — For Adrienne Carter, it still seems like yesterday that her… Continue reading

Eminem drops new album ‘Kamikaze’

NEW YORK — Eminem picked a busy day to surprise the world… Continue reading

Quebec political parties announce common front in favour of supply management

LONGUEUIL, Que. — The leaders of Quebec’s main political parties spoke in… Continue reading

First-quarter budget update: Alberta projects deficit drop of $1B

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister says the province is on track to… Continue reading

Farrow’s former producer criticized NBC on Weinstein story

NEW YORK — Ronan Farrow’s former producer at NBC News says his… Continue reading

US Open to AP: Umpire at Kyrgios match will keep working

NEW YORK — The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month