A Tide Pod doughnut, left, next to a actual Tide Pod. Photo by ADVOCATE news services

Tide Pod doughnuts are irreverent response to harmful trend

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — Bakers in several cities are responding to the “Tide Pod challenge” with sweet and savory irreverence.

Wake N Bake Donuts in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, and Hurts Donut in Kansas have both made pastries decorated to look like the laundry detergent pods, which are at the centre of a dangerous social media trend.

A New York City pizzeria even launched “Pied Pods,” offering rolls stuffed with cheese and pepperoni and topped with dyed cheese made to look like the laundry cleaner.

The North Carolina doughnut shop said on its Facebook page last week that an employee came up with the idea to show what to eat and what not to eat.

Commenters on social media have had a mixed response. Some think the businesses of being irresponsible, while others think the pastries are funny.

The Associated Press

