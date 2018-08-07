Tim Hortons announces sudden closure of 4 Cincinnati-area locations

Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International closed four more American locations as the coffee-and-doughnut chain struggles to overcome franchisee discontent and souring public opinion.

RBI says it reached a mutual agreement with the franchisee in Cincinnati, Ohio, to close four restaurants.

Spokeswoman Devinder Lamsar did not directly answer why the company made the decision and instead sent a statement.

“Every market we enter poses unique opportunities and challenges, the U.S. market is no different,” the statement reads. “We have learned a great deal about what works well and areas where we can improve by working closely with our area development partners.”

The company has seen robust growth in some markets, like New York and Michigan, she said in the email.

However, it has closed multiple restaurants in the U.S. over the past several years.

It reportedly recently also closed an Indianapolis, Ind. location after less than four months of operations.

Lamsar declined to confirm the closure, but sent a statement saying the company believes the city “remains an attractive market” for it.

Show Me Hospitality LLC, the area developer for Tim Hortons restaurants in the Greater St. Louis, Mo.-area, closed six of its restaurants there in late 2017, according to a statement it released in January.

The developer said it was forced to do so after RBI terminated franchise agreements for the six spots.

Show Me Hospitality filed a lawsuit against the parent company in July 2017. It claims RBI wanted the group to enter into a new area development agreement that required it to open 200 restaurants — five times more than its original agreement with former management. When Show Me Hospitality declined to do so, it claims RBI said it would terminate the old agreement.

Neither the developer’s president, its lawyer nor RBI immediately responded to a request for comment on the suit.

The closures come as Tim Hortons is embroiled in an ongoing public battle with some of its franchisees, who have formed an unsanctioned group called The Great White North Franchisee Association to fight against alleged mismanagement.

The company and group have filed multiple lawsuits against each other in both Canada and the U.S. Meanwhile, Tim Hortons ranking plummeted in two recent reputational surveys and the company grappled with nationwide protests against how it and some franchisees handled a minimum wage increase in Ontario earlier this year. Some restaurant owners scaled back on employee benefits to offset the higher labour costs.

Show Me Hospitality is a member of GWNFA’s U.S. chapter. GWNFA says it represents about half of all Tim Hortons franchisees in Canada and the U.S.

GWNFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the string of American closures.

In June, after reports RBI was scaling back on its U.S. expansion plans, Tim Hortons president Alex Macedo said in a statement that the company has seen softer comparable sales growth in the U.S. in more recent quarters amid a very competitive environment.

The company had 685 American locations at the end of 2017, up from 649 stores at the end of 2014, he said.

Lamsar said the company remains committed to working closely with its franchisees to drive the brand’s growth in the U.S.

“We will need to determine the sequence of our expansion efforts outside of Canada to prioritize markets to establish density and brand awareness.”

Previous story
Air Transat, Flair Airlines latest additions to list of loyalty points partners
Next story
Canned food companies to increase prices to combat aluminum tariffs

Just Posted

Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Special air quality in effect for Central Alberta due to smoke from B.C. wildfires

Pinpoint strategy sees results in Red Deer

Crime severity index released for 2017

Photo: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer

Heritage Lanes in Red Deer is hosting its third annual Summer Fun… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning

Environment Canada issued the extended warning Tuesday morning.

Three die in head-on crash near Sylvan Lake

A child remains in stable condition

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline could be $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

OTTAWA — Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could… Continue reading

The 12 best things to do in Vancouver

Canada is a favorite travel destination for many Americans, attracting more than… Continue reading

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

TORONTO — With her 90th birthday on the horizon, Marie Hollo had… Continue reading

Canadian clubs bringing together cannabis and comedy

TORONTO — It’s an age-old pairing that’s sparked a subgenre of films,… Continue reading

Canadian universities scrambling amid after Saudi Arabia suspended scholarships to Canada

Universities across Canada are scrambling to get information after Saudi Arabia suspended… Continue reading

Boys, 9 and 11, killed when tractor pulling trailer rolls on Alberta road

TABER, Alta. — Two children have died after they were riding on… Continue reading

Frustration after emergency alerts not received before deadly Manitoba tornado

ALONSA, Man. — Residents are frustrated they didn’t receive emergency alerts on… Continue reading

Ontario to offer incentives to brewers in buck-a-beer plan

Ontario launched its buck-a-beer plan Tuesday by offering “non-financial incentives” to brewers… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month