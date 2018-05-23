A study by Reputation Institute that tracked Canada’s most reputable companies showed Tim Hortons has fallen to 67th from 13th place. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Tim Hortons falls to 67th in reputation rankings by Reputation Institute

TORONTO — Tim Hortons has seen its ranking take a hit in another study tracking Canada’s most reputable companies.

Research firm Reputation Institute says the company has fallen to 67th from 13th place in one of the largest moves down of all 250 companies it analyzed this year, but the brand is still considered to have a “strong reputation.”

The study is based on ratings from 27,000 Canadians, who are asked to score companies on their products, innovation, workplace governance, citizenship, leadership and financial performance.

Google, Lego and Rolex topped the list, while Canadian brands MEC, Jean Coutu and Canadian Tire all cracked the top 20. Shoppers Drug Mart, Home Hardware, Cineplex, Roots and Sleep Country Canada all made appearances in the top 50.

The study comes after similar rankings were released in April by research organization Leger, which ranked Tim Hortons in 50th spot, down from fourth place.

The moves follow a public spat between Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International and the Great White North Franchisee Association, which claims to represent more than half of the brand’s franchisee owners.

In recent months, they have fought over cost-cutting measures made at some franchisee’s locations in the wake of Ontario’s minimum wage hike, RBI’s alleged misuse of a national advertising fund and a $700-million renovation plan to spruce up restaurants.

