Tim Hortons franchisee association fights parent company in license spat

TORONTO — A group representing about half of Canada’s Tim Hortons franchisees is vowing “to do everything in our power” to assist a prominent member whose license renewal was denied.

In a letter sent to franchisees on Monday, the Great White North Franchisee Association board says it is appalled that franchisee Mark Kuziora was allegedly told by Tim Hortons parent company Restaurants Brands International that he would be denied a renewal for one of the restaurants.

GWNFA considers the move an intimidation tactic and said RBI “has no idea how hard we are going to hit back.”

Tim Hortons says Kuziora has no renewal rights under the agreement for the restaurant and it regularly adds new owners.

The company and franchisees have been in disputes over a range of issues including cost-cutting measures, advertising, and recently-announced plans for renovations that the association says will cost each restaurant owner about $450,000.

Kuziora was recently involved in a class-action lawsuit that alleged RBI used money from a national advertising fund improperly.

Previous story
Tim Hortons apologizes for misunderstanding

Just Posted

ATB Financial on 51 Street in Red Deer evacuated

Red Deer Emergency Services on scene

Central Albertans gather at Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Humboldt families remembered in prayers

Cabinet to hold emergency meeting Tuesday in bid to save pipeline expansion

OTTAWA — Faced with an escalating battle between British Columbia and Alberta… Continue reading

Bruins announce fundraising plans for Humboldt Broncos ahead of NHL playoffs

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation have announced… Continue reading

Provinces, territories agree to billions in spending on Liberal housing strategy

OTTAWA — Provinces and territories have agreed to fund a key financial… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

New luxury hotel will cost $792,000 a night – and be 200 miles up

Aboard the International Space Station, an astronaut’s life is typically work, exercise,… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisee association fights parent company in license spat

TORONTO — A group representing about half of Canada’s Tim Hortons franchisees… Continue reading

“I am sorry”: Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

WASHINGTON — After privately assuring senators that his company will do better,… Continue reading

Advocacy group presses N.S. government to ban private plasma companies

HALIFAX — A national advocacy group is pressing the Nova Scotia government… Continue reading

Fox giving bigger role to ex-Bush aide Perino

NEW YORK — When Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg made the media rounds in… Continue reading

‘It’s sad, sad times’ Central Alberta hockey community mourns with Humboldt

The Humboldt Broncos tragedy has rocked the Central Alberta hockey community, and… Continue reading

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia — Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck wrapped up a… Continue reading

Ongoing protests behind halting of Trans Mountain expansion: activists

VANCOUVER — Protesters who have loudly voiced their opposition to the Trans… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month